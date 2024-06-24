Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore’s finances were exposed as part of her divorce war with her ex-husband, Marc Daly, In Touch can exclusively report.

In Touch obtained the divorce settlement reached between the RHOA star and Marc — that was signed off by an Atlanta judge this month.

Per their agreement, hashed out in December 2023, Kenya, 53, and Marc agreed the reality star would have primary custody of their 5-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.

The duo agreed to share joint legal custody.

The child support addendum submitted in the case revealed Kenya’s gross monthly income is $89,050 and Marc’s was listed as $5,000 per month. Despite Kenya earning a substantial amount more in income, Marc was ordered to pay $2,000 in monthly child support. In addition, he agreed to pay an additional $1,000 per month to fund an account for Brooklyn’s college.

The exes agreed neither party would receive alimony. As part of the deal, Kenya’s name was restored to Kenya Summer Moore.

Regarding RHOA, Kenya was given full authority to determine when Brooklyn will appear on the Bravo show. The deal said Kenya be allowed, to include the minor child on the Bravo show or for any other economic opportunities for Mother.”

However, Kenya “shall be required to discuss the opportunity with Father. Mother shall notify Father of any opportunity where the minor will appear on camera and shall advise Father of the content of the appearance.”

In July 2023, the divorce battle turned nasty after Marc accused Kenya of being in contempt. He claimed their daughter was present during when Kenya’s costar Marlo Hampton attempted to kick down Kenya’s hotel room door. Marc said Brooklyn was sleeping inside the hotel room.

In response, Kenya demanded her ex’s request be shut down. She said Brooklyn was “never seen on camera, and the minor child was not even aware of that someone was at the hotel door. The door that was kicked was the living room door of a parlor suite, wherein the minor child was in the bedroom.” Kenya said she would “have no reason to know that someone would kick her door, but immediately addressed the situation and the parties left without any further provocation.”

As In Touch previously reported, Kenya filed for divorce from Marc in 2019 after less than two years of marriage. The couple battled it out in court for years until finally settling last year.

At the time, Kenya told People, “I want to thank everyone who prayed for and uplifted me when I needed it the most.”

She added, “I’m excited for this next chapter in my life and being the best mom I can be for my daughter, Brooklyn … As a hopeless romantic, I still believe my forever person exists and know I’ll have my happily ever after ending after all.”

As we previously reported, Kenya was allegedly suspended from RHOA this month after an incident involving her costar Brittany Eady. Kenya reportedly had explicit photos of Brittany on display at an event filmed for the reality show. She denied the claims. Bravo has yet to comment on the matter or confirm whether Kenya was suspended.