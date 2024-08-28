Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie Kelli Ferrell’s ex-husband Chuvalo Mark Ferrell was thrown in jail for contempt of court as part of their bitter divorce, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Kelli accused Chuvalo of “intentionally and spitefully” refusing to make child support and child expenses payments. She demanded he spend time behind bars until he paid up on the alleged support owed.

Kelli filed for divorce in 2022. The exes share three children: Chance, born 2012, and twins, Chasiti and Chelsi, born 2015. Kelli has an older daughter named Chloe from a previous relationship.

In October 2023, the duo reached a temporary parenting plan. Per the deal, Kelli would have primary physical custody, and they would share joint legal custody.

Kelli’s ex was to pay $626 per month in child support.

Chuvalo was to pay another $1,500 per month to Kelli for childcare expenses.

In her petition, Kelli said her ex failed to make the payments for November 2023, December 2023 and January.

She said the court then ordered Chuvalo to be thrown in jail for contempt on January 12.

Kelli said despite his previous jail stint, her ex failed to pay his support for February, March, April, May and June.

“By his foregoing persistent and habitual refusals to abide and respect this court’s order, and other misconduct, [Chuvalo] has persistently shown utter distain, disrespect and disregard of the authority of this court, and intentionally and recklessly refused to comply with the court’s temporary order, and such refusal is habitually, willful, intentional, wanton, oppressive and designed to annoy and financially injure [Kelli]”, her lawyer wrote.

Kelly’s lawyer said Chuvalo must be held in contempt and incarcerated until he purges himself of this contempt. She also demanded $7,500 in legal fees. On August 7, the judge presiding over the divorce granted Kelli’s motion and ordered Chuvalo to be jailed until he paid $14,889.

Official records obtained by In Touch reveal Chuvalo was booked into the Rockdale County jail on August 7. He was released on August 14 after posting the nearly $15,000 bond.

The exes have yet to finalize a settlement. Chuvalo’s rep previously told In Touch, “Mr. Ferrell appreciates the interest in his ongoing personal matters, but he is committed to focusing on his family and professional responsibilities during this challenging time. It is important to note that the details surrounding his divorce from Kelli Potter-Ferrell are complex and sensitive. Mr. Ferrell has consistently sought to resolve these issues amicably and in the best interests of all parties involved, particularly their children.”

Kelli filed for divorce from Chuvalo in April 2022. The RHOA star is also a successful chef who opened her own restaurant, Nana’s Chicken-N-Waffles, in Georgia. In her petition, Kelli listed the date of marriage as August 20, 2011, and the date of separation as January 2022. She demanded sole custody of the kids. Chuvalo demanded joint legal and physical custody. During the battle, the exes have accused each other of various things and fought over the Nana’s restaurant.

The court drama could spill out on Real Housewives of Atlanta when Kelli debuts as a cast member in season 16.