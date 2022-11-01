The real estate market in Florida is booming. Home values have increased by 81% in the past five years, and this trend will continue for the next five years at least. It’s a great time for agents and, some say, an even better time for property wholesalers.

Real estate wholesaling is an increasingly popular way for people to get into the real estate market in general, and for some, it’s proving extremely successful. In Florida, there’s a high turnover of homeowners – people are constantly moving in and out of the state. They are renovating homes, selling them for higher prices, and looking for new homes.

These homeowners are looking for the fastest and easiest way to sell their property, and real estate wholesalers are just the ticket. Increasing property sales and higher prices also benefit wholesalers, so it’s a win-win.

In general, it’s a great time to be part of the Florida property game, though, like everything, there are challenges.

With almost 200,000 real estate agents in Florida alone, it’s a tough industry to break into, and if you want to succeed, you have to stand out from the competition. For Reno Davis, that’s precisely the backbone of his success.

He may be just 22 years old, but Reno Davis’ success in real estate wholesaling is evident the moment you look at him. Fancy cars, brand-name clothes and a sleek attitude define Reno and give him an edge over his competitors that helps him get better clients.

“For me,” Reno says, “the biggest obstacle when starting was trying to be successful in an industry that everyone in Miami is doing. So, I had to separate myself from the pack. I had to put extra hours into attention to detail, reach out for networking, and work when others weren’t.”

His interest in property started with landscaping, but Reno knew there was more to the industry than that – and he was tired of physical labor and reporting to someone else. Self-employment was the best solution to those issues and living in Miami at the time; there’s always potential in real estate. Miami has around one million housing units – 1/10th of Florida’s total housing market. It also has the most expensive housing market in the country. So, it’s no wonder business was quick to boom.

“Homes are being sold within days here,” Reno says. “So, once I decided real estate was what I wanted to do, I researched further and came across wholesale real estate. I’d never heard of it before.”

Real estate wholesaling has plenty of benefits. It’s a great way to break into the industry because it doesn’t require start-up capital.

It also has the potential to be highly profitable. A real estate wholesaler’s goal is to set up contracts with a seller who wants to sell at a set rate, add a “bonus” to the price, then find someone who will buy the property for a higher price. When you do that, you keep the profit. But you have to put in the work.

“When I started, I put all my time and energy in a deep dive into what wholesaling is. I sacrificed nights, events, and weekends to build the business and get a firm grasp of the real estate industry,” he says. He watched videos, read social posts, and completed many courses presented by those already successful in the industry.

“It took me a month to get my first wholesale deal, but from there, I knew I could make it happen all the time, and within two weeks, I got my second deal, then another.” And the success continued. Today, Reno is co-owner of a company that employs ten people that help find and secure deals.

It wasn’t just his drive and real estate finesse that got him to the top. At least, not according to him. Reno claims his fashion sense and good taste have also played a part. He loves flaunting his Dior, Burberry and Gucci clothes to more than three million followers on his social media, topped off with gold bling and fancy cars (he just bought himself a Jaguar F-Type R Coupe). And this look and confidence bring him confidence and quality clients.

“You get what you pay for,” he says. “And I’m all about quality.”

He also believes when you look good, you feel good. “What you wear feeds into self-confidence, which feeds into success.”

In the future, Reno hopes to branch into commercial real estate, but he knows there will be challenges to get there, and he’s ready to tackle them. So, what’s his best advice to others trying to break into the game?

“You have to be persistent. You must take action. Get out there. Be loud and be heard.

“And” he added, “always look your best!”

Written in partnership with Luke Lintz