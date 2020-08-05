Total Transformation! Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Reign Got a Buzzed Haircut: ‘I Love’ His New Look

It’s the end of an era! Kourtney Kardashian unveiled Reign Disick’s new buzzed haircut in an adorable photo via Instagram on Tuesday, August 4, and fans are already obsessed with the 5-year-old’s shaved head.

“I am not OK,” the reality star mom, 41, captioned the portrait of her son shared with ex Scott Disick. “I’m shook, but also LIVING for the new look,” family friend Simon Huck replied. Kourtney told him she “loves” Reign’s edgy ‘do.

Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Khadijah Haqq McCray also couldn’t handle how precious Reign was in the snap, especially with his trendy outfit. “But he’s so handsome,” she chimed in. Hailey Baldwin sounded off in the comments, too, writing, “Omggggg the cutest.”

When one social media user asked the E! alum if she saved his luscious locks, the proud mom of three said “it will be with [her] forever.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Back in April, Kourtney shut down critics who claimed her son’s mane was too long. “Bruh … cut your son’s hair … smh,” the shady comment on one photo read.

The Poosh founder let the troll know she could care less about their opinions. “Most gorgeous hair on Earth, anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG,” she replied.

Kourtney has been clapping back at naysayers for quite some time, considering she also shut down another critic who had something negative to say about his hair in October 2019. “She really needs to not worry about kids that aren’t her own,” the TV personality responded to the rude remark. “He is a happy boy.”

The KUWTK star and her former flame welcomed son Reign on December 14, 2014, and even though they aren’t together romantically, Kourtney and Scott “make a great team at coparenting,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “The kids are their No. 1 priority, and they have a blast raising them together.”

If by some chance the duo rekindles their romance in the future, Kourtney and Scott’s kids would “love” to see them “get back together,” another source told Life & Style. In the meantime, fans are just glad to see them getting along fabulously.

And we bet Scott had to give the seal of approval for Reign’s new haircut!