The stars of Rebel Wilson’s directorial debut, The Deb, showed their support for the Bridesmaids star amid her ongoing lawsuit with the producers of the film, and now her fans are doing the same.

After Rebel, 44, announced that her upcoming film will be premiering at the Toronto Film Festival despite her lawsuit with producers, fans flooded the comments section of her recent Instagram post with love and support for the Australia native.

“Well done Rebel!! Way to go!! They tried messing with the wrong one. I’m so glad you stuck to your gut & heart on this,” one fan wrote. “Amazing result Rebel. You know how to conduct a clean fight. All the best for its amazing premiere at TIFF,” another wrote, with yet another follower chiming in, “Another Aussie win. Well done Rebel/cast and crew, can’t wait to see your film hit the big screen. Glad you took them on Rebel, well done!”

Still others praised Rebel for standing up for what she believed in. “Never doubted it, you can make anything possible,” the fan commented. “@rebelwilson so proud of you for fighting and never giving up on your brilliance! Such great news and can’t wait to see this film.”

The praise came as The Hustle actress shared the exciting news via social media.

“Beyond grateful that THE DEB will be shared with audiences in Toronto this September! Thank you TIFF for the selection of a film so close to my heart, a film I’ve fought to make as a first time female director – to the cast and crew, and to my awesome fans, thank you for your continued love and support! Let’s go to Toronto!!” she captioned a series of stills from the film.

While she has much to celebrate, Rebel is currently at the center of a lawsuit with the film’s producers, Amanda Ghost, Gregor Cameron, and Vince Holden. The trio filed a case against the Pitch Perfect actress on July 12, after she accused them of inappropriate behavior on set and embezzlement of production funds.

In a lengthy video shared via Instagram on July 10, Rebel stated, “This dates back to October of last year, where I discovered bad behavior by these business partners. I reported their bad behavior when I find out, not minor things, big things.”

She went on to accuse the producers of “inappropriate behavior toward the lead actress of the film and embezzling funds from the film’s budget. Which we really needed ‘cause we’re a small movie. So kind of, really important things,” adding that they barred the film from premiering at the festival.

“If my movie gets buried at least you know why,” she captioned the post, later updating it to add, “Toronto has given two more days for them to do the right thing and allow the movie to play!”

After she revealed the film would, in fact, premiere at TIFF in September, one fan asked, “How did you make it happen after the ‘road block?’” To which Rebel responded, “Soooo much going on behind the scenes but so grateful to my cast & crew for support and my team at WME, also Screen Australia.”