Umm … OK. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Giudice has a new business venture. The 47-year-old was pleased to share he is selling vibrators on social media following the denial of his deportation appeal.

He’s already added his new endeavor to his resume, a.k.a. his Instagram bio. “Partner, European Distributor, Zalo USA,” reads his updated credentials. The father of four daughters — Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 — even shared a promotional code with his followers on Tuesday, May 5. “Give her a Mother’s Day gift she won’t forget,” he wrote on his Instagram Story with a link to one of the company’s many products.

“Proud to be working with the Zalo USA team and their award-winning products,” Joe announced via Instagram Story on April 30, which can now be viewed in his highlights.

Courtesy of Joe Giudice/Instagram

Joe revealed his new side hustle just one day after his deportation appeal was denied. He is currently living in Italy after serving a 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. After being released in March 2019, he was transferred to ICE custody since he is not a United States citizen. In October 2019, a judge granted his request to return to his native country while he awaits a verdict on his appeal.

“This cause came to be considered on a petition for review from the Board of Immigration Appeals and was submitted on November 21, 2019,” court documents obtained by In Touch read. “The petition for review of the decision of the Board of Immigration Appeals entered on April 11, 2019, is denied.”

“Today, According to U.S immigration I was told I will never step foot in America again,” Joe said on a statement to The Hollywood Gossip at the time. “My appeal was denied. The dreadful words no one wants to hear, especially now. I always feel I belong in the United States with my family, not in Italy.”

Joe is most heartbroken about what this means for his relationship with his daughters. “I won’t see my girls glowing smile that I loved waking up with every morning now,” he said. “That makes me scared it means that my kids world will be without me.”

This is the second time Joe has tried to appeal his deportation sentence. He made his first attempt while he was still incarcerated. Sadly, it was denied in November 2018.