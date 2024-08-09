‘Real Housewives’ Cast Members ‘Balking’ at New Code of Conduct: There’s ‘Controversy Behind the Scenes’
Bravo’s stringent new “code of conduct” contract is chafing some of the Real Housewives! “Some cast members are balking at the additional requirements, sparking controversy behind the scenes,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “While new cast members are eager to sign anything for a chance to be on TV, several original Housewives are unhappy with the new clause in their contract” — which mandates psychological care for cast members.
The news comes nearly one year after Bravo’s parent company, NBCUniversal, updated the workplace conduct for reality TV shows. According to Deadline, the new code of conduct also included updated requirements around anti-discrimination and harassment policies, making an inclusive workplace and created channels to report concerns and violations.
