The Mexican Firing Squad Special is one of the longest and strangest names in the classic cocktail canon. However, don’t let the violent-sounding title scare you away from trying this tart tequila drink. Sure, the MFSS may not be as trendy as the margarita, but this delightful cocktail is simple and satisfying—especially on a hot summer’s day.

Good news for all you CBD fans: Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil fits in beautifully with the MFSS. Our high-quality CBD oil’s orange aromatics add a nice compliment to this marvelous Mexican mix.

CBD Mexican Firing Squad Special

Although we have written records of the MFSS going back to the 1930s, bartenders can’t seem to agree on some aspects of this cocktail. Indeed, one of the most contentious points you’ll find in bartending forums is whether to add club soda or not. While many drinkers enjoy the extra effervescence this ingredient adds, purists claim it doesn’t fit this drink’s flavor profile.

To be fair, the first written account of this cocktail didn’t include club soda. It’s also worth mentioning an authentic MFSS had an extremely fancy garnish with an orange slice, one pineapple wedge, and a cherry!

As you’ll see below, we’ve stripped our CBD cocktail recipe down to the essentials. However, we encourage you to add or subtract different ingredients to find whatever works best for you.

Ingredients

2 oz blanca tequila

2 dashes Angostura bitters

½ oz grenadine

¾ oz lime juice

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Orange peel

Directions

Pour Angostura bitters, grenadine, lime juice, and tequila in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled glass

Add crushed ice and a straw

Garnish with orange peel and Tribe CBD oil

If you’re familiar with classic cocktails—or you’ve read through enough of Tribe CBD’s blog posts! —you may have noticed this recipe is surprisingly similar to one of America’s oldest drinks. Could you guess what cocktail we’re referring to? Please, take a guess before reading the next paragraph!

Did you guess the Jack Rose? If so, congrats! For those who don’t know, the Jack Rose is a New Jersey cocktail that has lime juice and grenadine but swaps out the tequila for applejack. If you’d like to learn more about how to make a CBD Jack Rose, please read through this previous blog post.

