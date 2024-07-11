Mama June‘s 11-year-old granddaughter Kaitlyn Shannon pleaded with a Georgia judge to not force her to see her late mom Anna Cardwell‘s ex-husband Michael Cardwell — despite his lawsuit demanding full custody of the minor, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

In Touch obtained the declaration that Kaitlyn submitted in court as part of the ongoing custody war between June, 44, and Michael.

The minor wrote, “I am electing and hereby expressing my desire and intent to reside primarily with my maternal grandmother, June Shannon. I do not wish to have set visitation with Michael Cardwell.”

She added, “I also wish to speak to the Judge to inform the court of my wishes.”

Anna died on December 9, 2023 at the age of 29, following a battle with cancer. She had two children: Kaitlyn, who she reportedly had with her ex-boyfriend Caleb, and 8-year-old Kylee, who she had with Michael.

Court

Following Anna’s death, June filed an emergency petition seeking temporary primary custody of Kaitlyn. She said Kaitlyn had been living with her since Anna’s death and it would be in her best interest to continue living at her home. The court granted June’s petition and set a hearing to determine who will have permanent custody of Kaitlyn.

In her filing, June claimed she did not know the identity of Kaitlyn’s biological father.

A couple of days later, Michael filed a separate case demanding primary custody of Kaitlyn. He claimed Kaitlyn and Kylee should not be split up since they were raised together. He said when he was married to Anna, he raised Kaitlyn as his own child and paid for her expenses.

In addition, he claimed June was not a proper fit given she had a “sorted” relationship with Anna. Michael served Caleb with the legal documents, who he said was known to be the biological father of Kaitlyn.

Caleb responded by letting the court know he received the paperwork but the case could proceed without him.

June asked the court to deny Michael’s requests. She denied having a bad relationship with Anna. Her lawyer said, “Outside of one short period of disagreement, [June] and Anna had a stable parent-child relationship.”

Kaitlyn has spent her childhood regularly seeing and spending time with [June]. On the other hand, [Michael] has been an inconsistent presence in the child’s life since at least 2017.”

June argued Michael was not the right choice given his alleged history of abuse.

Instagram

“During his marriage to Anna, [Michael] frequently physically abused Anna and the child and it would not be in the child’s best interests to be in [Michael’s] care and control,” her filing read.

Michael’s attorney, Donald Lewis Roberts, previously addressed the claims. He said, “Michael denies these allegations. This is the first time that any of these allegations have been made against him. He and Anna had a great relationship when they were married and simply separated due to differences in opinions and personalities.”

He continued, “They managed to get along throughout the divorce as well and had maintained a good relationship with his family and him. They’ve always stuck together for their children, and we will see what proof Ms. Shannon has for these types of claims, these very serious claims, to make on somebody — if she has any proof at all.”