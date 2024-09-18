Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador’s ex-husband David Beador’s text messages were used as evidence by his wife, Lesley Beador, to get a temporary restraining order — and In Touch has exclusively obtained the texts.

On September 10, Lesley filed a petition seeking protection from David. She asked that the restraining order cover her and her three children. David and Lesley share a 3-year-old daughter, Anna Love Beador.

Lesley has two other kids from a previous relationship.

In her declaration, Lesley asked for exclusive use of their Newport Beach, California, mansion. She also asked for child and spousal support. In addition, she asked for primary custody, with David having supervised visitation.

Lesley said she married David on October 15, 2020. She claimed to need the restraining order due to David being “verbally abusive” and harassing her.

Orange County Superior Court

She said he has created a “hostile environment, and often behaves this way in front of the children.” Lesley said there was an incident on September 9.

She said her ex, Eriks, came to pick up their children from the home she shares with David. She said that David “stormed outside and started yelling obscenities at Eriks while he waited in his car with the windows up. All the children were present and witnessed [David’s] behavior towards Eriks. It was scary.”

Lesley said after the incident, David sent her “about 59 harassing texts” in a row accusing her of having sex with her ex. She said David “truly needs help.” Lesley said, “he gets in an obsessive mania state.”

Orange County Superior Court

Lesley attached the text messages to her petition. In one message from September, David wrote, “nobody ever deserved the choices you made for a baby daddy.”

“And you two love birds both call me the monster,” he added. “You both stealing from me to support your baby daddy.” Lesley replied, “Great your [sic] so toxic. I’m leaving u.” He responded, “goodbye.”

In June, Lesley said that David accused her of stealing from him and canceled a scheduled flight she had. She accused him of throwing water on her.

In one text from June 26, David wrote, “Shannon is a saint compared to your evil.” David is seemingly referencing his ex-wife Shannon in the message.

Orange County Superior Court

Lesley replied, “Wow coming from you that’s wild. I have only seen people act like you in documentary or horror films. Be well! Please work and stop contacting me.”

David wrote back, “I’ll never experience such a manipulative liar and user in my life like you either.”

In another message, David wrote, “Your evilness. Your [sic] an evil person evil. Please cancel flights … surely you can get off your ass and do something today. All because I went to lunch with Sophia … you evil evil evil evil woman. You will rot in hell where you belong.”

He continued, “You gonna teach anna to be evil like you? To treat men with such disrespect? She will be sadly lonely just like you. You hated your father and you want Anna to hate hers.” Lesley also included texts from Mother’s Day.

David wrote her, “you call your mom and wish her happy mother’s day .. she’s just as f–king crazy as you are.”

He continued, “I still believe you should let anna go with me and run away like your mother did…”

Orange County Superior Court

In response to Lesley’s petition, David denied all of her allegations.

He claimed, “Lesley routinely tells me I am abusive when I disagree with her or make my opinions known. She has a habit of texting me consistently for hours at a time, trying to spark a reaction out of me. I believe Lesley is angry because I cut off the unlimited spending ability on her credit cards over the weekend.”

Orange County Superior Court

He also denied throwing water in her face during an argument.

“I have not physically or emotionally harmed her, ever, nor would I ever. Lesley has previously shown she used the threat of [domestic violence] to get her way, and this is just another attempt to gain a leg up in this matter, custody wise, and financially.”

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

The judge granted Lesley a temporary restraining order requiring David to stay 100 yards away from her until a hearing in October.

The judge will hear from both sides and determine whether to make the order permanent.

As In Touch previously reported, Shannon, 60, is facing her own legal issues at the moment.