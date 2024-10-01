Corey Feldman’s estranged wife, Courtney Feldman, submitted a text he sent her into evidence as part of their divorce battle — and In Touch has exclusively obtained the message.

As In Touch first reported, earlier this month, Courtney asked the court to order the former child star to pay her temporary monthly spousal support. She said she had racked up over $20,000 in medical debt due to her ongoing health issues.

Courtney said that she started having issues in 2022 when hives appeared on her body. She told the court that the condition was “terribly debilitating and disfiguring to my face and body.”

She said she decided to quit “recreational drugs” in June 2023 because they were taking a toll on her. “My decision to quit drugs and ‘our lifestyle’ was the reason our marriage ended,” she said.

Courtney said, “I informed Corey I would not be ‘partying’ anymore and further, because of my deteriorating health and increased stress, I would not be going on tour. Once I said no to the drugs our relationship unraveled quickly.”

Courtney asked the court to award her $5,000 a month in temporary support. She said Corey, 53, has been paying her $2,000 a month in support but she needs more.

In her filing, Courtney said she is working part-time as a baker at a coffee shop. She said her current situation is a far cry from the lavish life she enjoyed with Corey.

Courtney attached a recent text Corey sent her after she pleaded for financial support.

Corey told his ex, “Courtney, I’m sorry to hear U R struggling. Please send me a bill or break down of what these medical expenses are and I’ll see what can be done. Unfortunately, this is the worst timing ever. I leave for tour Tom [sic] and hav [sic] no $ at all as I am way over extended. Had to get real bud [sic] for this one and they wanted $ in advance, as well as all the merch for arena shows which cost a $14k deposit. So that’s $120k up front which is exactly what I’m making.”

He continued, “So I’m basically wiped out until they start paying me in a few weeks. But if U show me what’s going on I can see what I can do about it when I start getting paid from the tour. Communication is key. I don’t want to be your enemy at all.”

Corey filed for legal separation in September 2023. In his filing, Corey cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the marriage ending. He listed the date of separation as June 22, 2023. Courtney responded by asking for a full divorce and spousal support. A judge has yet to rule.

Before he filed his petition for divorce, Corey spoke about the breakup on Instagram. He told his fans, “It is with great sadness that Courtney and I have made the decision to separate after many wonderful years together.”

“We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other. There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads,” the actor continued.

“On behalf of myself and my band, we all love her and ask for your prayers in wishing her a speedy recovery,” Corey said. “We don’t know what the future will hold, but we know that the love we have for each other is not going anywhere.”