Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta led a tremendous Hollywood career as a soap opera star in the late ‘70s before making his way onto the big screen. The Hollywood icon died at the age of 67 in May 2022, his publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed via NBC News. The actor was in the Dominican Republic while filming the movie Dangerous Waters at the time of his death. His daughter, Karsen Liotta, with ex-wife ​​Michelle Grace, survives him.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of Ray’s passing, it’s a tremendous loss and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, fiancé Jacy and daughter Karsen” the producers of Dangerous Waters tell In Touch.