Rapper The Game revealed he’s expecting baby No. 4 more than a month after In Touch exclusively confirmed Evelyn Lozada’s daughter Shaniece Hairston was pregnant with his child.

“I’m expecting one child,” The Game, 44, confirmed on the Sunday, August 4, episode of the “Tacos & Shawarma” podcast.

The “Wanna Get to Know You” artist, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor, was asked about his thoughts about welcoming a child later in life, as he already has three children from previous relationships. He shares Cali and King with his ex Tiffney Cambridge and Harlem with ex Aleska Jordan.

“I think about it in terms of, like, years. I’m 44, so when my new child is 21, I’ll be 65, right? That seems kinda old until you start thinking about who’s 65 now,” he explained, naming A-list stars like Mariah Carey and Jay-Z. “They gotta be almost, like, their next big birthday is probably 60. They’re still out here looking young and cool, so it ain’t that bad.”

The California native mentioned that becoming a father at this stage in life would be a “different parenting experience” compared to when he was younger and “hard-headed in the streets.”

“I don’t know how I even made it to this point in my life doing the things that I was doing,” he revealed. “But I made it, my kids are all fine, smart, straight-A students and good. So it’ll just be interesting to parent at this age.”

Shaniece, 31, confirmed she was pregnant with her first child in a social media post on June 16. “Another trip around the sun and in my purest birthday suit yet. Oh and Happy Father’s Day baby daddy,” the Livin’ Lozada alum captioned a stunning photo of herself at the beach, as she revealed her baby bump.

Many followers left comments inquiring about the father’s identity. “By who?” asked one fan. Another wrote, “Congrats… but who is the father? Respectfully.”

The Basketball Wives alum, 48, also shared a video of her daughter embracing her growing belly. “Happy birthday to my AMAZING daughter [Shaniece] You have always been my greatest blessing, and now you are bringing even more joy into our lives with your little one on the way,” she wrote in a lengthy tribute. “Becoming a mom at 17 was a journey we took together, and seeing you embrace motherhood fills my heart with pride and love. I am so excited to become ‘ABUELITA’ and to share this beautiful journey with you. Love you more than words can express!!!!”

Evelyn ended, “Me & your dad are ready for this new title!!! Let’s goooooo!”

Days after Shaniece’s big reveal, In Touch exclusively confirmed the father of her baby was The Game.

The duo was first linked in December 2023 after being spotted on a Christmas Eve dinner date at celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu.

Shaniece has been keeping her more than 900,000 Instagram followers updated on her pregnancy journey, recently posting a stunning selfie in a tiny black bikini.

“HAPPY SUNDAY,” she captioned the post on July 29. “I had no idea I would fall in love with my pregnant body but here I am … IN LOVE.”