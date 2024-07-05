Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tiny Harris, denied accusations they assaulted a 22-year-old female member of the Air Force in a Los Angeles hotel room, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, T.I. [real name: Clifford Harris] and Tiny asked the court to dismiss the shocking lawsuit filed earlier this year.

Back in January, a woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe sued T.I. and Tiny for sexual battery, sexual battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Doe claimed the assault by the defendants occurred in 2005.

In their newly filed motion, the couple argued, “All the claims asserted in the Complaint are time-barred because the statute of limitations for such claims has long expired over sixteen years ago.” In addition, T.I. and Tiny denied the alleged conduct ever occurred.

Vivien Killilea / Getty

In the lawsuit, Doe said she suffered “severe emotional, physical, and psychological injury, including humiliation, shame, guilt, economic loss, economic capacity, and permanent emotional distress.”

In her suit, Doe said she was serving in the United States Air Force in 2005 when she was 22.

She said she met T.I. and Tiny at a club. Doe said she was hanging out with the couple when Tiny offered her a drink she had been drinking. “Shortly after Tiny succeed in having Plaintiff taste her drink, T.I. stated he and Tiny were leaving the club. He asked Plaintiff to join them, but indicated Plaintiff’s friend could not join them,” the suit read.

Once they arrived at the hotel, Doe claimed T.I. gave her explicit details and “instruction for how the remainder of the night was going to go.” Doe said they all got into a shower together before returning to the bedroom. She said she “was then signaled to get into the bed with T.I.”

The suit continued, “As [Doe] walked over to the bed, she felt extremely dizzy and lightheaded. Plaintiff could tell she was experiencing something serious and debilitating that was not a symptom of a typical drink or few drinks.”

Doe said T.I. gave her a bottle of massage oil and demanded she rub his back. Later, she said the rapper slid his toes into her vagina.

Doe said she told him ‘no’ and “tried to move T.I. out of her and away from her.” The accuser said as Tiny made explicit comments she felt sick and ran to the bathroom to vomit.

“[Doe] knew she was drugged by Tiny and T.I. with the drink Tiny handed her while still at the club for the purpose of sexually assaulting and battering her,” the suit alleged. Doe said she passed out until the next morning. “[Doe] was awakened that Saturday morning by the security guard she had seen the night before pounding on the door.”

Prince Williams / Getty

By this point, [Doe] was halfway on the floor and a robe had been thrown over the bottom portion of her body,” the suit read. “[Doe] also immediately noticed her vagina was in serious pain, and that she felt an itching and burning sensation in her vagina as well.”

“[Doe] was crying and the security guard told her she needed to leave. The security guard then grabbed Plaintiff’s clothing, with the exception of her underwear, and escorted her out of T.I. and Tiny’s room. T.I. and Tiny were both still in the bed was Plaintiff was escorted out of the room,” the lawsuit read.

Her lawyer said, “[Doe] did not consent to any of the sexual assault or misconduct and did not have the capacity to consent after being drugged by Defendants.”

Doe sued, demanding unspecified damages for her emotional distress.

In the new motion, T.I. and Tiny’s lawyer argued, “The facts as alleged, reflect that [Doe] voluntarily and consciously participated in the encounter up to the point when she said ‘no’ and removed herself from the bed with Defendants, who honored her expressed desire to leave the encounter, go to the bathroom, sit on a couch until the morning, and then leave.”

They asked for the entire case to be dismissed.

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.