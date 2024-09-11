Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tiny, accused their former friend Sabrina Peterson of refusing to pay up on a five-figure court-ordered sum, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, T.I., 43, and Tiny’s powerhouse lawyer, Andrew Brettler, told the court, “For nearly a year, [Sabrina] has evaded statutory sanctions with consequence. She has willfully violated a court order. And, while wasting judicial resources, she forced [T.I. and Tiny] to incur significant legal fees defending a litany of claims, most have which have already been thrown out.”

He continued, “In the three-and-a-half years since filing her frivolous lawsuit, [Sabrina] and her counsel have failed to do anything in the case.”

The couple’s lawyer noted that T.I. and Tiny, 49, were awarded $96,702 in legal fees in October 2023, after convincing the court to dismiss most of Sabrina’s claims. Sabrina was ordered to pay the amount within 90 days.

In their new motion, T.I. and Tiny claim Sabrina had until January 15 to pay the $96,000 but failed to do so. The couple said she has still not paid. “In fact, in response to the order, [Sabrina] took to Instagram to publicly refute her obligation to pay,” the motion read. T.I. and Tiny said Sabrina cannot legally move her case forward until she coughs up the $96,000.

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

The couple’s lawyer added, “[Sabrina] and her attorneys took advantage of the legal system by filing a ‘kitchen sink’ complaint, hoping that the nature of their allegations would attract enough media attention, which would then, in turn, put pressure on [T.I. and Tiny] to settle. [Sabrina] and her lawyers never had any intention of diligently prosecuting this case.”

The lawyer continued, “To add insult to injury, [Sabrina] publicly flouts this Court’s rulings on social media. Peterson should not be permitted to pursue her remaining claims without facing accountability for her violations of California law.”

T.I. and Tiny asked that the entire suit be tossed due to Sabrina failing to pay the $96,000 or take any action in the case. Sabrina sued the couple in 2021 for defamation.

She claimed they ruined her reputation after she publicly accused T.I. of holding a gun to her head and threatening to kill her during an argument.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In addition, Sabrina made claims about how T.I. and Tiny allegedly abused women over the years. She said the two caused her to be harassed on social media. T.I. and Tiny denied all allegations of wrongdoing. Tiny posted a photo of Sabrina’s kid with T.I. on Instagram.

She wrote, “Hold up …. So you want your abuser to train your son … now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop harassing my family. You strange. Everybody know you been special. Please Get help.”

In court documents, T.I. and Tiny’s attorney called Sabrina, “an adjudged liar, a convicted felon with a lengthy rap sheet for crimes involving dishonesty and violent assault and has a reputation for being unscrupulous.” The couple denied they had defamed Sabrina and argued she didn’t have a reputation to ruin.

The case is ongoing.

As In Touch previously reported, T.I. and Tiny recently defended themselves in a separate lawsuit accusing them of assault, which ended up being thrown out of court.