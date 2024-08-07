Rapper Nelly Arrested for Ecstasy Possession in Missouri

Rapper Nelly was arrested in the St. Louis, Missouri, area early in the morning on Wednesday, August 7, multiple outlets confirmed via police records.

The “Hot in Herre” hitmaker, 49, was pulled over by a Missouri State Highway Patrol official in the Maryland Heights suburb outside St. Louis. He was arrested “in possession of four ecstasy pills and for not having insurance,” local news outlet KRCG reported.

Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes II, was taken into custody at 4:45 a.m. and booked at the Maryland Heights Police Department. He had an outstanding warrant stemming from a traffic charge in Maryland Heights, the police department confirmed to NBC News.

Nelly has since been released from custody.

In his mugshot, which was obtained by TMZ, the rapper’s eyes appeared to be slightly bloodshot. He wore a black hoodie over a white shirt with a chain around his neck and had a neutral expression on his face.

Hours after his arrest, Nelly’s lawyer, Scott Rosenblum, released a statement on the rapper’s behalf.

“Mr. Haynes was not charged with drug possession. He was arrested for ‘No Proof of Insurance’ from 2018 on a warrant issued December 2023 that he received no notice,” the statement began. “Mr. Haynes was targeted by an overzealous, out of line officer.”

“After winning several jackpots, at a venue where Mr. Haynes frequently visits and entertains at its amphitheater; instead of just supervising the transfer of Mr. Haynes’ winnings, this officer felt compelled to needlessly run a check for warrants,” the statement continued. The officer informed Mr. Haynes a background check was mandated when a player won over a certain amount; Mr. Haynes knew this to be untrue as he had won several jackpots for similar or greater amounts including one just a week prior without incident or a background check. Once Mr. Haynes was informed of the warrant for a No Proof of lnsurance infraction, this officer felt compelled to handcuff Mr. Haynes behind his back and parade him through the casino in front of other patrons.”

Rosenblum continued, “This officer then conducted a search without probable cause where he claimed to have found

alleged ‘ecstasy’ in Mr. Haynes’ personal property. Under similar circumstances, assuming there was an old warrant without any notice to the individual for no proof of insurance, any other citizen would have been told to address it and allowed to go on their way.”

“It is also important to note, that Mr. Haynes, as part of the requirements to travel internationally, is regularly asked to supply proof of no warrants. Including FBI checks. There were none,” Nelly’s lawyer concluded. ” I am 100% confident this case will go nowhere. And we will be asking for an inquiry into this officer’s conduct.”

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Nelly is currently performing various shows around the country. He is next scheduled to take the stage as a special guest for Machine Gun Kelly at FWD Day + NightClub in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, August 10. Later this month, he’s set to perform at the TAO Beach Dayclub in Las Vegas on August 25, followed by a set at the Walworth County Fairgrounds and Campgrounds in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, on August 30.

Nelly has had previous run-ins with the law. In 2015, he was arrested on felony drug charges in Tennessee after authorities said they found drugs, including marijuana and meth, and handguns in the bus he was riding in, E! News reported at the time. He and another passenger, Brian Jones, were detained at Putnam County Jail and released later that day.

“We are extremely confident that when the facts come out, Nelly will not be associated with the contraband that was allegedly discovered,” Nelly’s lawyer, Scott, told NBC News.

Nelly was initially charged with felony possession of drugs, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. However, the felony drug charge was later dropped after the “E.I.” rapper pleaded guilty to the marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges.

“We were confident from the onset of the charges that Nelly would be cleared and we are pleased with the outcome of dismissed charges,” his attorney said in a statement, per E! News. “It was stated in open court that there was never any methamphetamines on his bus and absolutely no evidence present to pursue felony charges against rap superstar Nelly. As for the misdemeanor consumption charge, Nelly took a diversion which means his record will be cleared of any misdemeanor charges.”

Nelly added, “I would like to thank my attorney, Scott Rosenblum, and the people of Tennessee for a very fair outcome.”

A bus carrying Nelly and other passengers was also stopped in 2012 at a border patrol checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas, after police suspected it was carrying 36 Ziploc bags of heroin, as well as marijuana and a loaded .45 caliber pistol. However, the rapper was not arrested.