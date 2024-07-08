Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams’ estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, demanded she answer several questions under oath as part of their ongoing divorce, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

Simon, 60, fired off a list of questions he wanted Porsha, 43, to answer.

He asked her to admit or deny that their prenup was unfair and unreasonable. In addition, he asked her to admit or deny that she “married the Respondent for his money.”

Other questions included asking her to admit or deny she filed for divorce without telling him, whether she cheated on him during the marriage, or whether she was sexually intimate with another person during their union. He asked Porsha to admit or deny that she was never in love with him. Simon also asked Porsha to answer, “What was your understanding of the reasons why your Husband paid you a five-figure monthly allowance during the marriage?”

Simon asked her to explain the “nature of [her] relationship” with a man named Kelvin, her ex Dennis McKinney and another man named Jonathan. His request also asked, “Explain the nature of your relationship with Nayvadius DeMun Cash (professionally known as “Future”).”

Paras Griffin / Getty

Simon did not expand on the question or his reasons for asking. Sources close to the reality star tell In Touch, “Porsha does not know Future.”

As In Touch previously reported, Porsha filed for divorce in February after 15 months of marriage. She demanded the prenuptial agreement they signed before walking down the aisle be enforced.

She demanded Simon vacate the $7 million mansion they shared while married.

Porsha said the prenup was clear that Simon had to leave the property until the outcome of the divorce. Simon objected to the request.

The judge granted Porsha temporary exclusive use of the home.

Recently, Simon demanded Porsha be found in contempt of court for failing to turn over requested documents in the case. “To date, the Wife has willfully and intentionally violated this Court’s February 22, 2024 Standing Order by refusing to turn over her mandatory discovery pursuant to the Fulton County Rules,” Simon’s motion read.

Simon accused Porsha of having “intentionally and willfully violated” the court order by not turning over the requested documents. In addition, the businessman argued that the prenuptial agreement was not enforceable. Further, the Prenuptial Agreement is not enforceable under the law because it does not meet the criteria for enforcing a Prenuptial Agreement,” Simon’s motion added.

“The November 17, 2022, Prenuptial Agreement is not enforceable for several reasons including there was no meeting of the minds, the terms are unconscionable, and because the facts and circumstances have changed since the Prenuptial Agreement was executed, making the agreement unfair and unreasonable,” his lawyer wrote.

Prince Williams/WireImage

They added, “Since the execution of the prenuptial agreement the Wife entered into an agreement with True Entertainment, LLC/Bravo/NBC Universal/Truly Original where Wife’s income exceeds millions of dollars, which has drastically and unexpectedly changed the facts and circumstances and intent of the parties when entering into the prenuptial agreement.”

A judge has yet to rule on Simon’s request for sanctions. Porsha has yet to respond in court but she has continued filming Real Housewives of Atlanta amid the drama.