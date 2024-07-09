Chaos reigns over MSNBC’s live convention in September, where reigning Rachel Maddow gets all the goodies while fellow hosts Lawrence O’Donnell, Joy Reid and Ari Melber get zilch.

“Rachel is the Beyoncé of the group, but she’s getting all the attention and perks and the others are not happy,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“It’s a powder keg waiting to explode!”

Sources say Rachel’s extras include a star dressing room, VIP tickets for pals and approval of all promo materials — and that everyone’s watching to see how the network manages the drama!