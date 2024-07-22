Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay‘s estranged husband Bryan Abasolo was seen dragging several bags out of the home they shared after being awarded $13,000 per month in temporary spousal support.

In photos obtained by In Touch, Bryan, 44, was seen carrying out several duffle and trash bags filled with stuff outside the three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,172 square foot home in Valley Village, California, worth $2 million.

The chiropractor rocked an all-black ensemble as he placed the property inside his car.

Rachel, 39, was spotted picking up delivery food on the same day that Bryan was seen moving stuff.

As we first reported, Rachel was ordered to pay Bryan $13,257 per month in temporary spousal support at a hearing earlier this month.

Rachel and Bryan both testified at the hearing on Bryan’s request for support. Bryan filed for divorce in January. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

In his petition, he demanded support from Rachel. He claimed his current average income was $1,700 per month. Bryan claimed he made sacrifices to his career to help Rachel become the star she is today.

“I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my Chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed,” he said.

He said he needed support to move out of their home and maintain the standard of living he enjoyed during the marriage.

Bryan said, “During marriage, Rachel and I had an upper-class marital standard of living. We lived in a luxury condominium in West Hollywood, then purchased our beautiful Family Residence in North Hollywood. Rachel currently drives a 2023 Porsche Macan.”

“Our current living situation is very awkward and strained. We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other. Rachel has security cameras outside our home. Only Rachel has the credentials to the security cameras, and Rachel can monitor my comings and goings,” he said in a court declaration.

“I want to move out of our family residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” he added.

Rachel agreed that she should pay Bryan support but believed Bryan’s income should be imputed based on his “earning capacity in the amount of $13,413 per month, which is reasonable given [Bryan’s] ability to earn working full-time, prior to any Order of spousal support payable from [Lindsay] to [Bryan].”

She wrote in a declaration, “Since we separated, I have paid 100% of the mortgage, property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, maintenance and repairs, utilities, and costs to care for our pets (including their food, medicine, daycare, boarding, vet bills, pet insurance) on Bryan’s behalf while he refuses to vacate my home.”

Rachel added, “Except for paying our gardener and 50% of our housekeeping costs, Bryan continues to reside in my house without contributing any funds to the carrying costs.”

Rachel asked the court to award Bryan $9,882 a month. He objected to the proposal and said he needed at least $16,275. The judge ended on the $13,000 amount.