Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay‘s estranged husband, Bryan Abasolo, accused her of sending a nasty text message after making her first spousal support payment, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Bryan asked the judge presiding over their bitter divorce to grant him access to $35,000 of community property funds for professional fees and for Rachel, 39, to be sanctioned to the tune of $5,000.

Bryan said he has no ability to pay his divorce lawyers without access to the community property funds.

He said he owes his attorney over $62,000 for work done on the case.

He told the court, “Rachel has $88,500 in our Charles Schwab accounts and Rachel had $259,207 of community property funds in her Bank of America sole proprietor account upon separation, all of which is community property. This does not include the $250,000 that Rachel already paid out of our Charles Schwab accounts to pay our 2023 estimated taxes.”

Los Angeles Superior Court

Bryan added, “For six months, my attorneys have been asking Rachel for a reasonable contribution to my attorney’s fees and costs so that I can level the playing field, but she abjectly refuses. I am not able to use my forensic accountant, Anna Leh, because she will not work without being paid.”

He pointed out Rachel continues to pay her “high-priced lawyers” to represent her.

Bryan claimed, “Rachel believes she has an exclusive right to access our community property funds to pay for her professionals. Rachel also believes our community property home is all hers.”

He said on July 12, “I went to our home to begin moving out only to find that Rachel had changed the locks on our home. I immediately sent Rachel a text to inform her that I would coordinate with my attorneys to set up a day to retrieve my belongings. Rachel did not respond to my text.”

Bryan wrote in a his declaration, “The following week my attorneys coordinated with her attorneys, and I was able to retrieve the rest of my belongings on Saturday, July 20th. However, when I showed up to retrieve my belongings, I discovered that they were already boxed up in my room. At that time, I told Rachel, ‘You shouldn’t have touched my [stuff],’ to which Rachel responded, ‘I didn’t.’”

Bryan attached photos of his property boxed up.

Cindy Ord / Getty

He said while he was moving out, Rachel was present with her friend.

He said, “While I was moving out, TMZ covertly video recorded me taking my items set for donations to my car and then posted the video on their website on July 22nd at 9:54 a.m. Rachel, her lawyers, my lawyers, and I were the only people who knew I was moving out on Saturday, July 20th. I did not contact TMZ. My lawyers did not contact TMZ. On information and belief, TMZ did not show up at our house out of the blue on Saturday, July 20th.”

Bryan, who was recently awarded $13,257 a month in temporary spousal support from Rachel, said she sent him a “highly offensive text” after sending him the first payment. The court ordered Rachel to make two payments per month totaling $13,257.

He said the text read, “BofA: Glender Ruth LLC sent you $6,628.50 for ‘Temp Leech Money,’ the offensive part being the payment labeled as “temp[orary] leech money.”

Bryan said, “From day one, I have been committed to working cooperatively with Rachel and her professionals to amicably resolve this case, but Rachel continues to obstruct the process while spinning false narrative about her ‘cooperation’ to the court. She continues to instigate confrontation, just as she did prior to my filing for divorce.”

He demanded the court award him access to the $35,000 to pay a portion of his legal bill.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

As In Touch reported, Bryan filed for divorce in January. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded spousal support.

He argued he made sacrifices in his career to help Rachel grow hers. “I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my Chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed,” he said.

Bryan said he needed funds to move out of the home they shared in Los Angeles.

“Our current living situation is very awkward and strained. We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other. Rachel has security cameras outside our home. Only Rachel has the credentials to the security cameras, and Rachel can monitor my comings and goings,” he said before being awarded support.

Rachel agreed that Bryan should be awarded support. She proposed $10,000 a month. He objected and asked for $16,000. The judge ended up on $13,000. The exes have yet to finalize any sort of settlement in the case.