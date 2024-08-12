Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay slammed her estranged husband Bryan Abasolo’s demand for access to $35,000 from community property funds, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Rachel, 39, asked a judge to shut down Bryan’s recent motion.

Bryan, who was recently awarded $13,000 a month in temporary spousal support, claimed he needed the five-figure sum to pay his divorce lawyers.

The chiropractor, who claims his average monthly income is around $1,300, told the court he only had around $10,000 in the bank. “I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my Chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed,” Bryan, 44, claimed.

He said despite being awarded $13,000 a month in support, his monthly bills total $24,569.

Bryan said he has had to borrow money from his parents to pay his divorce lawyers and still owes them over $60,000. Bryan told the court, “For six months, my attorneys have been asking Rachel for a reasonable contribution to my attorney’s fees and costs so that I can level the playing field, but she abjectly refuses. I am not able to use my forensic accountant, Anna Leh, because she will not work without being paid.”

He added, “Rachel believes she has an exclusive right to access our community property funds to pay for her professionals. Rachel also believes our community property home is all hers.”

Now, Rachel fired back at Bryan’s request. She said the issues had been handled at the previous hearing awarding Bryan spousal support.

Her lawyer argued, “Bryan’s ex parte application to advance the hearing on his RFO is inappropriate, an abuse of the ex parte application process, and should be denied entirely as there is not one scintilla of exigence here. While Rachel and her counsel agree that attorneys should be paid, this Court has already made orders for fees and reasonableness which Bryan and his counsel seem to ignore.”

“Bryan is attempting to relitigate matters already addressed at the hearing on his own motion less than one month ago. At the July 10, 2024, hearing, Bryan’s counsel made an oral request for Bryan’s access to community property funds. The court denied Bryan’s counsel’s oral request because it was not initially requested in Bryan’s moving papers,” her lawyers said.

Rachel’s legal team said the court ruled there needed to be a “tracing analysis” to determine community property before any funds would be released to him.

Rachel added that the court ruled on Bryan’s request for professional fees at the last hearing. She said he asked for $70,000 but the court said he did not believe that was reasonable.

The judge then ordered Rachel to pay Bryan $15,000 in attorney fees and $5,000 to his forensic accountant.

Her lawyer added, “Since the commencement of these divorce proceedings, Bryan has sought to delay resolution of the parties’ short-term marriage and has unnecessarily increased the cost of litigation. In the few weeks since Bryan’s first RFO hearing, he has done nothing to meaningfully advance the settlement of this matter.”

In regard to Bryan’s request for access to community funds, Rachel’s lawyer said, “It is not so simple as cutting Bryan yet another check to quell his unending need for cash. Just as he could not expect never-ending funds from Rachel during their marriage, he cannot expect her to hand over every dollar he demands of her now. Moreover, the community estate has been depleted and there is nothing to give him. Rachel does not have the money required to fund Bryan’s incessant litigation, particularly with no good faith and without adequate disclosures on his end.”

Rachel’s lawyer added, “Bryan and his counsel seem determined to try this case in the media notwithstanding the fact that there is very little money available to the parties. Instead of working, Bryan has apparently been exploiting the parties’ divorce for media attention and blaming same on Rachel.”

“Rachel has been forced to lay off her assistant in order to scrape together the $13,257 per month she must pay to Bryan, she has also been scrambling to find ways to secure funding to buy out Bryan’s community property interests and resolve this matter globally,” her lawyer said.

“The fact that it has taken several weeks speaks to the difficulty of the assignment and the lack of liquidity involved in this community estate.”

A judge has yet to rule on Bryan’s motion.

As In Touch previously reported, Bryan filed for divorce from Rachel on January 1. The couple got married in 2019 and split on December 31, 2023.