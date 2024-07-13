Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay was ordered to pay her estranged husband, Bryan Abasolo, temporary spousal support after he claimed he desperately needed funds to move out of their marital home, In Touch can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, a hearing was held in Los Angeles Superior Court this week as part of the exes’ bitter divorce.

Rachel, 39, and Bryan, 44, faced off in court with their lawyers. At the hearing, the judge heard testimony from both sides before making his decision on Bryan’s motion for temporary support.

The order read, “[Rachel] is ordered to pay to [Bryan] temporary spousal support in the sum of $13,257.00 per month.” The judge did not rule on whether Rachel will have to pay retroactive support.

In addition, Rachel was ordered to pay Bryan’s lawyer $15,000 to cover legal fees and another $5,000 to cover his forensic expert expenses.

As In Touch previously reported, Bryan has been pleading for support for weeks.

Lisa Lake / Getty

In court documents, the chiropractor claimed he earns $1,700 per month from his work and various side businesses. He said he wanted to move out of the home he shared with Rachel but did not have the funds to find a proper home.

Bryan told the judge, “Our current living situation is very awkward and strained. We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other. Rachel has security cameras outside our home. Only Rachel has the credentials to the security cameras, and Rachel can monitor my comings and goings.”

“I want to move out of our family residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” he said.

Bryan claimed he sacrificed his career for years to help Rachel build hers.

Rachel fired back at her ex. She told the court, “Since we separated, I have paid 100% of the mortgage, property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, maintenance and repairs, utilities, and costs to care for our pets (including their food, medicine, daycare, boarding, vet bills, pet insurance) on Bryan’s behalf while he refuses to vacate my home.”

She added, “Except for paying our gardener and 50% of our housekeeping costs, Bryan continues to reside in my house without contributing any funds to the carrying costs.”

Dominik Bindl / Getty

She agreed that she should pay temporary spousal support but believed Bryan’s income should be imputed based on his “earning capacity in the amount of $13,413 per month, which is reasonable given [Bryan’s] ability to earn working full-time, prior to any Order of spousal support payable from [Lindsay] to [Bryan].”

Rachel said she believed spousal support to Bryan should be set at $9,882 a month based on her $61,000 a month income. Bryan scoffed at the amount and said he needed at least $16,275.

He told the court, “After I pay monthly expenses there is nothing left.”

In the end, the judge awarded Bryan thousands more than Rachel had requested to pay her estranged husband.

Bryan filed for divorce from Lindsay on January 1. The couple got married in 2019 and split on December 31, 2023.