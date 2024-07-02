Rachel Fuda Reacts to Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral Fight

Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Aydin’s explosive fight still has The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans talking, including costar Rachel Fuda. While the physical altercation shocked viewers, Rachel exclusively told In Touch that the exchange was “on brand for Jen Aydin.”

“[Jen] has shown such violent behavior in the past. Like, I’m getting now tagged in all these TikTok videos, they’re like montages of her aggression essentially. It’s not really shocking to me,” Rachel, 33, told In Touch on June 27 at DJ Eliad Cohen and Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy‘s Mezcalum PRIDE Kickoff party at the Dimes at The Gansevoort Hotel in NYC. “I think that Danielle did what all of us wanted someone to do a really long time ago because sometimes you deserve it – I’m sorry!”

The RHONJ cast has been divided for the past seasons, but tensions came to a head during season 14. During the June 25 episode, Danielle, 38, and Jen, 47, put their hands on each other as their verbal argument escalated at costar Teresa Giudice’s Tulum-themed house party. The women had issues with each other because Danielle thought Jen was shady to befriend her hairdresser who accused the Boujie Kidz founder of kicking her out of a VIP area of ​a charity event that she did her hair for. After Danielle confirmed that the incident was true, Jen was put off by her costar’s entitled behavior.

During Teresa’s party, Danielle and Jen hashed out a second hairdresser rumor. According to Jen, Danielle wasn’t being supportive of another friend’s ​photo shoot for her hair brand products and allegedly called Jen to gossip about their modeling work being free. However, Danielle denied the accusations and was disgusted at Jen for allegedly twisting her words.

One verbal insult led to Jen pushing Danielle, who then smashed a glass pitcher against Jen’s head. Danielle’s husband, Nate Cabral, separated the women from each other before the fight got worse and they immediately left the soirée. Meanwhile, the remaining partygoers huddled around Jen to check in on her, but she claimed to be fine and didn’t have any physical injuries.

The fashion designer addressed the fight one day after the episode aired via Instagram and admitted that their day to brawl “was coming.”

“For a year, we sat back in silence as the lies spread like wildfire. Hit after hit – lie after lie. But we held onto our truth and knew our day was coming,” she wrote.

Danielle concluded the caption, “Violence is never the answer. However, in all fairness, I did say the LAST person you wanna mess with is meeeeeeee. Trust me when I tell you, Tulum was the tip of the iceberg….@bravotv.”

Rachel addressed Danielle’s tease that the altercation was “the tip of the iceberg” with In Touch admitting that “Jen was looking for a reason to hate Danielle.”

“She can’t scrounge up enough reasons to hate her. It’s, like, not that hairdresser, now there’s a new one!” Rachel said. “What are you talking about? What does this have to do with you? You don’t like it? OK, so call her out, you don’t shove her!”