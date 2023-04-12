Real Housewives of New Jersey star Rachel Fuda is famous for her role on the hit Bravo series, but she earns her money the old-fashioned way: working full time!

Keep reading to learn how much money Rachel makes and how she earns it all.

What Is Rachel Fuda’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, Rachel’s net worth is estimated to be $400,000, according to multiple outlets.

How Does Rachel Fuda Make Money Outside of ‘RHONJ’?

After joining RHONJ for season 13 in February 2023, Rachel became a reality TV star. While her annual earnings aren’t known, the New Jersey native’s fellow costars definitely rake in the big bucks. Teresa Giudice is one of the top earners in the cast — despite having to pay off her large debts — having earned an estimated $62,000 per episode.

Andrew Eccles/Bravo

Aside from her life as a reality star, Rachel also works full time alongside her husband, John Fuda, to support his business, Valet King, which is located in North Bergen, New Jersey, per his LinkedIn profile.

According to Bravo, the mother of three also helps her husband with his separate business, Fuda Tile.

Does Rachel Fuda Have Kids?

The Real Housewife shares three children with her husband: his teen son, Jaiden, from a previous relationship and daughters Gianella and Giuliana. Rachel had just welcomed Giuliana seven weeks before filming season 13 in 2022.

When recalling the hustle and bustle of mom life and juggling her reality TV career, Rachel told Us Weekly in February 2023 that her experience “was tough.”

“You don’t feel like yourself. You’re uncomfortable. Your body isn’t really yours yet,” she explained, referring to the difficulties of pregnancy. “It was definitely tough. It was mentally very trying, but I feel like I handled it really well.”

In March 2022, Rachel shared the first photo of her baby girl via Instagram.

“Introducing the newest member of our family, Miss Giuliana Rose,” she captioned her post, featuring a shot of Giuliana sleeping. “The chunkiest little girl, we are so grateful for you!”

By the looks of Rachel’s Instagram account, the proud mama clearly prioritizes her family above anything else, as she shares pictures with her husband and children frequently.

The Bravolebrity has also opened up about experiencing a devastating loss, revealing in a February 2023 RHONJ episode that she previously suffered from a miscarriage.

“As much as I enjoyed watching GiGi’s cake smash, this episode was really tough for me to see,” Rachel wrote via Instagram at the time after the episode aired. “I was brought immediately back to that day, 11/11/17. The void in my heart will always be there; what could have been or would have been — my first baby.”

The dedicated mother then explained that she has also struggled with infertility “as well as going through infertility treatments.”