QUI Tequila celebrated the launch of its limited edition 2025 NOBU Rare tequila with an exclusive event at NOBU Downtown on Sunday, October 6. The new release, created in partnership with Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and artist KAWS, coincided with the 30th anniversary of the Nobu restaurant empire.

The event offered guests an early look at the 2025 NOBU Rare, featuring collector’s edition bottle designs by KAWS. Attendees sampled the tequila, paired with dishes from Chef Nobu, designed to complement the spirit’s flavors.

Medhat Ibrahim, founder of QUI Tequila, joined KAWS and Chef Nobu in a toast to the collaboration, highlighting the intersection of art, culinary expertise, and tequila craftsmanship. DJ Olga Cerpita provided the evening’s soundtrack, keeping the atmosphere lively as guests enjoyed the night.

The celebration marked a unique moment for both QUI Tequila and Nobu, blending luxury and innovation. With its limited availability, the 2025 NOBU Rare is set to become a sought-after collector’s item.