A pensive ride? Queen Elizabeth was spotted looking emotional while driving through Sandringham amid the news that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan (née Markle) will be stepping down from their royal duties.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the pair announced on Instagram in a lengthy January 9 post. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

The beloved royals continued, “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Since the announcement, Closer Weekly reports that Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, plan to make their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, a “No. 1 priority.”

“Moving to Canada is definitely an option for Harry and Meghan. They’ve been considering it for a while and loved the time they spent in Vancouver over the holidays!” a source tells the publication. “They’d also be able to give Archie a more normal upbringing in Canada, away from the media circus in London, which is a priority for the royal couple.”

Despite concerns from adoring fans, U.K. natives and other royal family members, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex don’t have intentions of fully abandoning their roles. “Meghan and Harry wouldn’t give up their titles,” adds the insider. “Canada is part of the Commonwealth, so they’d continue royal duties as usual out there.”

Even so, Queen Elizabeth, 93, appears to be taking the news particularly hard. Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of the longtime monarch driving through Sandringham.