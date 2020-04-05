Some words of comfort. Queen Elizabeth II gave a rare televised speech on Sunday, April 5, about the “increasingly challenging” affects of the coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom and around the world. Her Majesty shared a message of gratitude for essential workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 global crisis and she ended with a message of hope.

“I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time. A time of disruption in the life of our country: A disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all,” the Queen, 93, said, during the speech that was recorded at Winsdor Castle. “I want to thank everyone on the NHS front line, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles, who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all. I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times.”

Her Majesty The Queen addresses the UK and the Commonwealth in a special broadcast recorded at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/HjO1uiV1Tm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 5, 2020

She also thanked citizens who are heeding the guidelines of social distancing, staying at home in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to protect those who are more vulnerable to the symptoms of the virus.

“Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it,” she continued. “I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge, and those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation we are as strong as any. The attributes of self-discipline, of quiet good-humored resolve and of fellow-feeling still characterize this country. The pride in who we are is not a part of our past, it defines our present and our future.”

The Queen also took a moment to highlight the “heartwarming” stories that have come out of the pandemic, like citizens coming together to applaud the healthcare and essential workers who continue to go to work every day, those who help deliver food and medicine to those in need and the businesses who converted their production lines to help with coronavirus relief.

“And though self-isolating may at times be hard, many people of all faiths and of none are discovering that it presents an opportunity just slow down, pause and reflect in prayer or meditation. It reminds me of the very first broadcast I made in 1940, helped by my sister,” Her Majesty said, recalling the time she delivered her very first speech with her sister, the late sister, Princess Margaret, to children as families were being separated during World War II.

“Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now, as then, we know deep down that it is the right thing to do,” the Queen continued. “While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed and that success will belong to every one of us.”

BUCKINGHAM PALACE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth concluded her speech with a hopeful message. “We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again; We will meet again,” she said. “But, for now, I send my thanks and warmest good wishes to you all.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, In Touch Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.