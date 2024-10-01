Queen Camilla had strong opinions about her husband, King Charles, reuniting with his son Prince Harry during his recent visit to the United Kingdom.

Camilla, 77, reportedly did “not encourage” a meeting between the estranged family members as she didn’t want the monarch to be “subjected to unnecessary stress” amid his ongoing cancer battle and ahead of his upcoming trip to Australia later this month, according to the Daily Beast.

“She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy,” an insider close to the queen told the outlet on Friday, September 27. “The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry.”

Meanwhile, the insider said that King Charles, 75, would “like to heal” the relationship with his son for “personal reasons and to ease pressure on the monarchy itself.”

“The king has an instinctive impulse towards Christian reconciliation, and his cancer diagnosis has only sharpened that,” the source said. “He wants this settled, not just because he loves both his sons, but because it has been so destabilizing for the monarchy.”

Harry, 40, arrived in London over the weekend to attend the 2024 WellChild Awards ceremony on September 30, a charity that works with seriously ill children that he has supported for nearly two decades. A source confirmed to People that the Spare author had “no plans” to see his father or his brother, Prince William, during the visit.

Getty

This continues a familiar pattern, as Harry visited the U.K. in May for the 10th anniversary celebration of his Invictus Games. People previously reported that he extended invitations to his father and brother, but his calls and letters were unanswered.

William, 42, and Harry found themselves in the same place when they attended the memorial service for their late maternal uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, in August — but they reportedly “avoided each other” during the service, per People.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle — who live in Montecito, California, with their kids Archie and Lilibet — have had a strained relationship with his family since stepping down from royal duties in 2020. The Duke of Sussex has been candid about his complicated relationship with his older brother, detailing several conflicts in his 2023 memoir, Spare — including a physical altercation with William over Meghan, 43.

William seemingly has no plans of reconciling with his brother as palace insiders exclusively told In Touch on September 25 that he has “shut the door” on Harry’s attempts to return to some royal responsibilities.

“William doesn’t think Harry has the smarts to handle even a reduced role in the Firm,” a source explained. “In other words, he thinks his brother is stupid and foolishly adheres to bad advice.”

In addition, the insider added, “As far as William is concerned, he’s content to keep his brother at a safe distance across the Atlantic. He’s not doing it to hurt Harry, but to protect the monarchy. He believes his brother’s lack of intelligence is a danger to the throne, Britain and himself!”