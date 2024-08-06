June “Mama June” Shannon’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird and estranged husband Josh Efird are dating other people one month after their split.

An insider close to the former couple told TMZ that Lauryn, 24, and Josh, 28, likely won’t reconcile because they are both already dating new people. Lauryn is reportedly seeing a guy named Darrin, and Josh is dating a woman named Keely.

Both Lauryn and Josh are aware that they are dating other people, and the source explained the exes have remained friendly and cordial following their split.

While she didn’t file for divorce until August 1, Lauryn and Josh decided to part ways in July. However, they chose to put off the filing until they reached an agreement regarding their four children and their marital home.

Both Lauryn and Josh have remained quiet about their impending divorce, though the source said that fans will likely get to watch the drama unfold on Mama June: Family Crisis because production for the new season is currently underway.

In Touch previously confirmed that Lauryn filed the divorce paperwork in Wilkinson County, Georgia. According to the documents, the exes have contractually agreed to share joint custody of their children Ella, Bentley, and twins Sylus and Stella. They came to the decision after agreeing that the arrangement will benefit the kids. Additionally, they stated that they have decided to split because their marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

Lauryn and Josh agreed to a parenting plan in the settlement, which makes it possible for them to both spend time with their kids. The pair have also agreed to divide the children’s medical expenses, extracurricular and school activities.

The paperwork noted that Lauryn and Josh lease a home under both of their names, though they vowed to work together to remove him from the contract and he agreed to remove his belongings from the home within 60 days of the filing.

In addition to their decision to let Lauryn keep their house, they have decided to keep their own vehicles in their own names. The reality stars were awarded all banking and financial accounts in their names, and they will both continue to manage their children’s savings accounts.

When it comes to spousal support, Lauryn and Josh agreed to waive all rights each has or may have to alimony.

Many fans were surprised to learn about Lauryn and Josh’s divorce because they appeared to be a united front on their family’s reality show. “PUMPKIN AND JOSH GETTING DIVORCED??? Oh we’re in the end times for real,” one social media user wrote via X in response to the news. Another weighed in, “So … is Josh going to cover his Pumpkin tattoo since she filed for divorce? I hate this so much for them.”

In 2022, Lauryn opened up about the highs and lows of her marriage to Josh during an exclusive interview with In Touch. “I honestly think that our main issue is just everything that’s going on with my mom,” she said at the time, referencing June’s drug addiction struggles.