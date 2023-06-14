End of an era? Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s “bromance is definitely over” after all the pain and suffering Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss has caused, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“The Tom’s are officially taking a break from each other. Schwartz decided to distance himself from his buddy because not only was he put in the middle of his and Raquel’s cheating mess, but the lack of remorse on Sandoval’s part was insane,” the insider says. “Schwartz saw his friend dig himself deeper and deeper, there wasn’t a lot of accountability on his part, which was disappointing.”

As all Vanderpump Rules fans know, the tag-teaming duo’s strong friendship led them to become business partners when they became co-owners of Los Angeles restaurants Tom Tom and Schwartz and Sandy’s.

Even though Schwartz, 40, is taking a step back from his friendship with the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras frontman, 39, they are “still business partners,” according to the source.

“The way it all played out was just too much for Schwartz. He feels like he was played by both Tom and Raquel. I don’t think it’s the end of their friendship, but stepping away from Sandoval will give him some much-needed perspective.”

In Touch confirmed Sandoval and longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix split on March 3, after the Something About Her co-owner found out he was having a secret affair with their costar and close friend.

“The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a different source close to Ariana, 37, told In Touch at the time.

Schwartz broke his silence on his BFF’s infidelity, which fans nicknamed Scandoval, on March 11, deeming the situation as “f–king complicated.”

“Relatively speaking. I mean, he has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so. I think he feels like a piece of s–t, and to some extent, maybe he is. But he knows he f–ked up. The whole thing is just really sad,” Schwartz said in a video obtained by TMZ at the time. “Really, I’m just sad about the negative impact it’s having on our business, but I think cooler heads will prevail, and I’m just gonna keep on keeping on.”

Before Raquel, 28, and Sandoval’s affair was exposed, the former pageant princess and Schwartz embarked on a minor fling after they kissed on camera in Mexico during Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding pre-party in August 2022. The PDA caused havoc in the VPR clan because Schwartz and ex-wife Katie Maloney promised not to hook up with anyone in their friend group.

One day before her inappropriate relations with Sandoval went public, Raquel exclusively told In Touch that her “intentions were never to hurt” Katie, 36, while pursuing a romance with Schwartz.

She said, “I mean, yeah, seeing how hurt she was, obviously I feel bad.”