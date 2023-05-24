It gets worse. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix claimed that her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss slept together in her house while she was asleep in the other room.

“They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together, and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f—ked her,” the Something About Her cofounder said during her “Call Her Daddy” podcast appearance on Wednesday, May 24.

Ariana, 37, held nothing back while speaking with podcast host Alex Cooper, admitting that she may have “turned a blind eye” to Tom, 40, and Raquel, 28, in the past when they behaved flirtatiously around each other.

This wasn’t the first time when the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor has shared a shocking revelation about the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras vocalist and the former pageant queen. During the VPR season 10 finale episode, which aired on May 17, Ariana shared with costars Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay how she discovered Tom and Raquel’s affair.

“So, I went with Tom to TomTom because he had that party thing,” Ariana recalled. “I found a screen recording of them on FaceTime. It was literally from the night before. He was at [Tom] Schwartz’s. That’s when I called Raquel, and I, like, started making her f—king tell me, like, ‘What the f—k? When did this start?’”

Though Raquel told her that she and Tom just kissed “right after the girls’ trip” in 2022, Ariana revealed that Tom later told her they “actually f—ked in her car that night.”

Tom and Raquel’s seven-month-long affair was the reason why he and Ariana split after more than nine years together, In Touch confirmed on March 3. Since then, the scandal became a viral topic online called “Scandoval,” as multiple revelations emerged about the situation.

Since the former Disney parks cast member and the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner have a shared home in Valley Village, California, living under the same roof after their messy breakup was difficult for Ariana, a source exclusively told Life & Style.

“Ariana hates the thought of Tom and Raquel hooking up in various rooms,” the insider said on May 18. “The house had great memories, she loved living there, but he and Raquel ruined that for her.”

The source noted that the $2 million property had “gone to hell” after the former couple’s past relationship has been tainted by Tom’s affair, adding, “Even though they avoided each other, being under the same roof was like living in a nightmare.”

Reps for Tom and Raquel did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.