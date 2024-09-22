Prince William is getting rave reviews from fans for his smooth new beard, but that’s just the start of his midlife makeover that’s been masterminded by Princess Kate Middleton and left him feeling younger and sexier than ever.

“William really loves how he looks with a beard, he always has,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “He’d have been wearing one for years now if it weren’t for royal protocol. It might sound silly, but [Prince] Harry wasn’t lying in his memoir when he wrote that he and William fought about his wedding day beard. Harry had to get special permission for his beard, and that did aggravate William since he’s always followed royal protocol out of respect for the Queen.”

In his 2023 memoir, Spare, Harry, 40, admitted that his beard became a “security blanket” for him because his now-wife, Meghan Markle, had never seen him without it before their 2018 wedding, which is why he asked the Queen for permission to keep the facial hair on his big day. Harry claimed that his older brother told him to “shave it off” because he was “bristled” by the situation.

“I wasn’t allowed to keep my beard,” William allegedly told Harry, according to Spare. The Duke added, “Ah – there it was. After he’d come back from an assignment from Special Forces, Willy was sporting a full beard, and someone told him to be a good boy, run along and shave it. He hated the idea of me enjoying a perk he’d been denied.”

However, In Touch’s insider points out that “certain protocols are loosening” since King Charles was crowned after Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022. “William is taking full advantage and growing out his beard,” the source adds. “It’s looking like he’ll probably keep it there for a while. He might even grow it out thicker.”

William, 42, debuted his beard in August while appearing in a video to congratulate the U.K.’s Olympic athletes. It was his first time rocking facial hair since 2008. “He’s been on a bit of a self-improvement kick lately,” In Touch’s source says. “With Kate doing so much better health-wise, he’s had a little more time to focus on things like fitness and his overall appearance. He’s lost a little weight and had a whole new set of custom suits made. You can see how smart he looks these days and that’s very intentional.”

Kate, 42, was diagnosed with cancer this year and announced earlier this month that she finished her chemotherapy treatments and would be returning to work. Amid her health issues, William took on a lot of public-facing work by himself while also being there for the pair’s three children at home.

“The stress this past year took a huge toll on William,” the insider explains. “He looked haggard for a while, but he’s now turning that around by seeing a dermatologist. For the first time in his life, he’s got an actual skincare routine. He’s very pleased that people are taking notice because he’s certainly putting in effort.”