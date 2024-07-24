Prince William’s Annual Salary Revealed in Royal Report

Prince William’s annual salary has been revealed, and the eldest son of King Charles III has earned quite a hefty sum since his father’s 2022 ascension to the throne.

The Prince of Wales, 42, received $30.4 million from his first full year’s income through inheriting the Duchy of Cornwall estate and the title of Duke of Cornwall after Charles, 75, became king, according to the duchy’s Integrated Annual Report published on Wednesday, July 24 (per People).

The report spans the 2023-2024 financial year, and the sum includes the “official, charitable and private expenses of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children,” according to the outlet.

Though William does not receive a traditional income as heir to the British throne, he is entitled to the surplus profits of the Duchy of Cornwall estate. This estate was established by King Edward III in 1337 to provide funds to the heir to the throne. The Duchy of Cornwall is reportedly worth over $1 billion and spans “130,000 acres across 23 counties in England and Wales,” including farms, land, houses and other assets, People noted.

William still must pay income tax on the money he receives from the Duchy of Cornwall, but his total tax amount was not specified in the report.

The prince has an estimated net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

News of William’s salary comes after a source exclusively told In Touch in December 2023 that the Prince of Wales was “basically a billionaire” while brother Prince Harry, who stepped back from the royal family along with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, “is fearful of going broke. It’s yet another reason there’s so much tension between them.”

“Harry can’t help but resent his brother,” the source continued. “Harry has long accepted that he’s the ‘spare,’ but just like William, he also gave up a good part of his life in service to the royal family, and it seems unfair that he has nothing to show for it.”

William and Harry, 39, have feuded for years, and the ice between them only got colder when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 42, left the royals and moved to California. The couple’s 2022 Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare, didn’t help the situation.

A source exclusively told In Touch on July 5 that Harry and Meghan are in talks with Netflix to create another shocking tell-all doc, and though it could be lucrative for the couple, it could tear apart all hope of reconciliation with their estranged family.

“Seeing that the Sussexes are in good with Netflix again definitely raises fears of what they’re going to do next,” the insider said. “It’s all well and good if Netflix has put money into their brand and cooking and lifestyle types of shows, but the royals can’t help but worry there’s more to the plans that will land them in the hot seat.”

The source continued, “No doubt the TV bosses would do just about anything to get a second docuseries out of Meghan and Harry centered on their relationship with the royals because that’s what generated so much publicity and so many streams. That’s ultimately the reason the bosses coughed up $100 million to sign them in the first place. So it’s hard to imagine execs won’t keep pushing for more to get their money’s worth. It’s just a question of whether or not Meghan and Harry bite. And the feeling is the Sussexes are capable of anything if they’re desperate enough.”