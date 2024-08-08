Prince William Was ‘Crestfallen’ Over Kate Middleton's Cancer

Prince William was “completely crestfallen” after learning about wife Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis, royal biographer Robert Jobson revealed.

“It was devastating for him,” the author, 60, told Us Weekly in an interview published on Wednesday, August 7. Robert, whose book Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future was published earlier this week, added that William, 42, likely felt “a lump in [his] throat” or an “empty feeling in his stomach” when he heard the news about Kate’s cancer.

“It wobbled him,” he added. “There’s no doubt about that.”

Meanwhile, Kate, 42, was “very stoic,” Robert said.

The Princess of Wales publicly announced her cancer diagnosis in a video statement on March 22 after several weeks out of the public eye.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” she explained. “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate continued, “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to [our children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis] in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ​OK. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The princess’ announcement came more than one month after Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer during his hospital stay for a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” the palace’s statement on Instagram on February 5 read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

Robert told Us Weekly that Charles, 75, was equally stoic in his reaction to the news about Kate’s diagnosis. According to the author, both of them told William, “We need you now to stand up to the plate.”

“[Kate] has been good in making sure that that happens,” Robert added. “She’s shown him that she’s there for him as well as him there for her.”

Kate made her first major public appearance since her cancer was revealed at Trooping the Colour in June, followed by an appearance at Wimbledon in July. She told royal watchers ahead of Trooping the Colour that she has “good days and bad days” amid her treatment, but she is “making good progress” and has “a few more months” to go.

Meanwhile, Charles returned to royal duties in April.