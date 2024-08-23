Summer is ending and it’s back to business! Kensington Palace has announced Prince William’s plans to return to work following a private summer break with wife Princess Kate Middleton and their three kids amid her cancer battle.

The Prince of Wales, 42, is slated to appear at the Homelessness: Reframed exhibit at the Saatchi Gallery in London on September 5, the palace revealed on Thursday, August 22, according to People. The exhibit showcases “the breadth and complexities of homelessness across the country and gives people an opportunity to engage with, and better understand, the stories of those with experience of homelessness,” according to the gallery’s website.

Homelessness: Reframed is presented in collaboration with William’s Homewards program, which he launched with the Royal Foundation in June 2023, and the Eleven Eleven Foundation. The exhibit opened on August 7 and will close on September 20.

During William’s visit, he will meet artists whose work is featured in the display, as well as people who inspired some of the artwork. He will also meet with photographer Rankin and spend time with children from the charity Creative Kids, which participated in a workshop at the exhibit.

William’s upcoming outing marks his first public appearance since July 14, when he and son Prince George attended the UEFA European Championship soccer final between England and Spain in Berlin, Germany.

It is typical for members of the royal family to take a break in mid-July, but William’s time off this summer was undoubtedly even more cherished amid his wife’s battle with cancer. Kate, 42, announced that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer ​​after several weeks out of the public eye.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” the Princess of Wales said in a video statement on March 22. “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate continued, “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, [Princess] Charlotte and [Prince] Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ​OK. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

The princess has mostly remained out of the spotlight as she has continued her treatment. However, she appeared at Trooping the Colour on June 15 and later attended Wimbledon on July 14. Kate also made a rare appearance in a video alongside William as they showed support for Team Great Britain following the Paris Olympics on August 11.

Kate’s outing at Trooping the Colour came with an update on how she’s doing with her treatments.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she wrote on Instagram the day before the event. “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”