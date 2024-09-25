As the rift between Princes William and Harry continues to deepen, palace insiders exclusively tell In Touch the heir to the throne has become convinced his bumbling kid brother is just too dumb to be trusted with ANY royal duties!

Sources tell In Touch that William, 42, has “shut the door” on hapless Harry’s bid to return to some royal duties because he no longer trusts his brother’s judgment. “William doesn’t think Harry has the smarts to handle even a reduced role in the Firm,” reveals an insider. “In other words, he thinks his brother is stupid and foolishly adheres to bad advice.”

According to a palace source, the Prince of Wales is “astonished” by the way Harry, 40, can be so easily manipulated by his “conniving” wife, Meghan Markle, and is so oblivious to the repercussions of his backstabbing, which has caused irreparable damage to both the monarchy and his reputation. “A lot of people around William think handle the responsibilities of

royal life.”

Even actor Ian McKellen, who claims to “be on Harry’s side,” admits the Duke of Sussex is “not bright enough” to handle life as a working royal. The ginger-haired prince alienated his relatives by dropping his royal duties in 2020, but really shot himself in the foot by accusing his family of racism during a television interview. He then added insult to injury by penning his blistering memoir, Spare, detailing his grievances against his family, including charges William physically attacked him during an argument over Meghan.

“William wondered why his brother would burn bridges with his family and the opportunities royal life gave him and his wife to further the humanitarian causes they claim to support,” says the insider. “He came to the conclusion Harry is too dense to see the damage he’s done.”

Harry and Meghan, 43, also seem to be botching their showbiz opportunities. Spotify axed the couple’s $20 million deal last year, with one exec calling them “f–king grifters.” And Harry’s role as chief impact officer with BetterUp was criticized after the company reportedly axed 16 percent of its staff in 2023.

Sources say the Sussexes’ blockbuster $100 million deal with Netflix is also on thin ice. The streaming giant already killed one project, Meghan’s animated series Pearl. And in another faux pas, just hours after Princess Kate Middleton announced she had completed chemotherapy, Netflix stepped on the good news by heralding Harry’s new documentary about polo will premiere in December.

Meanwhile, Harry reportedly spread the word he was willing to perform royal duties on a part-time basis on the condition that William apologizes. “William told pals Harry is daft in the head for even suggesting such a thing,” tattles the insider. “It’s not going to happen. Queen Elizabeth, rest her soul, already made it clear to Harry there would be no half-and- half. It was either you’re in or you’re out.”

“As far as William is concerned, he’s content to keep his brother at a safe distance across the Atlantic. He’s not doing it to hurt Harry, but to protect the monarchy. He believes his brother’s lack of intelligence is a danger to the throne, Britain and himself!”