Prince William Helps Carole Middleton With Stuck Shoe

Prince William has proven time and again that he’s there to lend a hand when the women in his life are having a wardrobe malfunction. His mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, experienced a shoe issue at Royal Ascot 2024, but the Prince of Wales made sure to offer his help.

William, 41, stepped out with Carole, 69, and his father-in-law, Michael Middleton, at the horse racing event on Wednesday, June 19. At one point, the British businesswoman’s back heel got stuck in the grass and popped right off her foot. William offered Carole his hand so that she could keep her balance as she slipped the shoe back on, and they both laughed off the incident as they carried on with their day, as seen in photos published by People.

Like mother, like daughter! It wasn’t the first time William had to offer help in a shoe malfunction, as Princess Kate Middleton had a similar incident in 2013. The Princess of Wales’ heel got caught in a grate during the Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks. William was photographed holding his wife’s hand while she got her shoe unstuck.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Carole and Michael, 74, were seen mingling with other members of the royal family at the Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall.

Kate, 42, was not present at Royal Ascot on Wednesday amid her ongoing battle with cancer, which she announced on March 22 after weeks out of the public eye.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” the princess said in a video statement. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate continued on to say that she and William had been taking time to process the news privately and explain it to their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

The Princess of Wales remained out of the public eye until Trooping the Colour on Sunday, June 15. She announced her plans to attend the royal event the day before.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet,” Kate wrote in an Instagram post.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well,” she continued. “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

Kate concluded, “I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”