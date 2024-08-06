Tightening the royal purse strings! Though Queen Queen Camilla’s sister, Annabel Elliot, had been employed by the Duchy of Cornwall since 2005, Prince William decided to take the interior designer off the payroll now that he’s in charge of the estate. “William spends a lot of time thinking about how money is being used,” a source exclusively tells In Touch of the income generated from residential and commercial rents across 20 counties in England. “The last thing he wants to come across as is frivolous with cash.”

The future monarch took over control of the duchy from his father, King Charles III, 75, in 2022 — and raked in $30M as its manager last year. So how did William’s stepmother, 77, react to her sibling, 75, not being brought back? “There are no hard feelings,” insists the source, noting that Annabel reportedly earned hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years for her work. “He’s just trying to be responsible with the estate’s budget. That’s his job.”