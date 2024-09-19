Prince Jackson had his Ford F150 Raptor truck transformed by History Channel star and hot rod shop owner, Steve Pazmany, and In Touch has the photos of the transformation.

Steve’s Fully Torqued shop got in contact with Michael Jackson’s oldest son who wanted his car fixed up. The vehicle was in “rough shape” due to “daily use and off-roading.”

The car was completely revamped by Steve and his team. The Raptor had a new front off-road bumper added, cube lights near bumper added, a tonneau cover, and a Inozetek custom purple wrap.

On top of that, 20″ Fuel Rebel rims and 35″ Fuel all terrain tires were added. Additional work was done on the brakes and the alignment.

Fully Torqued

In photos, Prince, 27, looked stoked as Steve showed off the finished car. Steve is the star of History Channel’s Fully Torqued, which is currently airing season 4. The work on Prince’s car was featured on the show along with the countless other cars Steve works on.

The release of Season 5 airdates will be announced soon. Fully Torqued Industries is an automotive company specializing in vehicle builds and restorations of all types.

The History Channel show logline reads, “Steve Pazmany is an entrepreneur with a vision–to create a one-of-a-kind hot rod shop, focused on delivering automotive dreams to an ever-expanding client list of Hollywood moguls, celebrities and every-day car lovers. With help from his mechanic “Uncle Bird” and assists from some of the best builders, designers, painters and fabricators in the business, Steve knows this won’t be easy. But it wouldn’t be any fun if it was, right?”

Fully Torqued

Steve was recently honored by LAPD Devonshire PALS, who put on the “Circle Of Heroes Awards” in Chatsworth, California.

Steve was the keynote speaker for the evening and also received a Certificate of Appreciation. Steve sponsors after-school programming at the center for the kids. For his part, Prince has kept a low profile in the past couple of years.

Earlier this week, Prince lost his uncle Tito Jackson. The Jackson family manager, Steve Manning, said that Tito, 70, suffered a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma.

Prince shared a family photo captioned, “Love you forever Poppa T.”

TJ Jackson, one of Tito’s three sons, replied, “He always spoke so highly about you Prince and was so proud of the man you have become and your love for family. Thank you for being such a great nephew to him.”

TJ was appointed as the guardian of Prince, along with his sister Paris and brother Bigi. He served in that role until they all turned of age.

Fully Torqued

Back in 2022, Prince and Paris, 26, paid tribute to their late father at the Tony Awards where MJ the Musical was being honored.

Prince spoke on stage.

He said, “A lot of people seem to think our dad Michael Jackson changed popular music forever,’ and then continued: ‘And, who are we to disagree?”

He added, “But, what people may not know is he loved musicals, on film and on the stage. That’s why we are so incredibly honored to introduce the night’s first nominee for best musical, ‘MJ’, which, using many of his iconic hits, looks at the complexities and brilliance of our father’s process.”