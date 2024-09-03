Prince Harry Stayed at Princess Diana’s Home During U.K. Visit

Prince Harry got an inside look into his late mother Princess Diana‘s upbringing during his trip to the U.K. to attend his late uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ funeral.

After the August 29th memorial service, Harry, 39, shacked up with his uncle Charles Spencer, according to a report by People. Spencer, who is the younger brother of Diana, lives in the home where Diana grew up, Althorp House.

It was an emotional week for the family as Fellowes’ funeral was held two days before the anniversary of Diana’s fatal car crash that tragically occurred in 1997. However, the family tragedy was not enough to reunite Prince Harry with his brother, Prince William, amid their feud.

Fellowes, who was married to Harry and William’s aunt Lady Jane Fellowes, died on July 29 at age 82.

“William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance,” an insider told The Sun on August 29.

The estranged brothers seemingly wanted to keep all eyes off of them, as a second insider told the outlet that they both “arrived very discreetly.”

While Prince Harry wasn’t able to repair his relationship with William during his recent trip to the U.K., he is open to setting up a reunion with his estranged father, King Charles III — who is currently battling cancer.

“In recent months, Charles, with wise encouragement from [Queen] Camilla, has finally realized dealing with Harry is a hindrance to his recovery,” royals journalist Dan Wootton reported on August 30.

Getty

Despite their strained relationship, Harry and Charles, 75, reunited in February after the family patriarch announced his cancer diagnosis. However, they didn’t remain in close contact after that.

“Phone calls have not been returned and the in-person meeting after his cancer announcement was moved to Clarence House instead of Sandringham so that [Harry and Charles’ reunion] could be limited to less than half an hour,” Wooten wrote earlier in the report.

Harry’s feud with William and Charles reached new heights after he and wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties and relocated to the United States in Montecito, California. The unheard-of decision was the result of the royal family’s ongoing drama after the Suits actress, 43, didn’t receive a warm welcome into the brood.

In August, a second source exclusively told In Touch that Harry and Meghan want to move back to England. The decision comes with cons, considering Harry and his immediate family no longer have police protection and security in the U.K.

“The simplest way to get the protection he wants is to become a working member of the royal family again,” the second source told In Touch at the time.

The insider later added, “Charles and William may be open to reconciliation [with Harry], if for no other reason than to have two more people for official duties, especially in places no one else wants to go. But Harry and Meghan are definitely going to have to apologize. This rift won’t heal overnight. And at this point, they need the royals more than the royals need them.”