Prince Harry Sent 'Message' to King Charles on Tour: Royal Expert

Prince Harry showed a subtle sign of support for his father, King Charles III, by sending a “secret message” during his recent solo tour in New York, according to a royal expert.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold revealed that the Duke of Sussex, 40, sent a “deliberate signal” to Charles, 75, with his choice of engagements in the Big Apple in late September.

“[Harry’s mother, the late Princess] Diana was a massive advocate for so many charities, and Harry has been inspired by that. This trip has seen Harry speak about his mother and her legacy and it’s definitely a tribute to her,” Grant, 46, said while speaking on behalf of Slingo. “But he’s also spoken passionately about climate change, which is a cause close to his father’s heart. I have no doubt he was honoring his father too.”

The royal expert — who worked as the king’s personal butler between 2004 and 2011 and attended both Charles’ wedding to Queen Camilla in 2005 and Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018 — added that Harry “loves and respects Charles” and admires him greatly.

“I think he’s wanted to go out there and give a nod of support to his dad, and maybe he’ll hope that Charles will see this and get behind him,” Grant concluded.

Harry’s relationships with Charles and brother Prince William have been strained since he and Meghan, 43, stepped down as senior royals in early 2020 and moved to California later that year. The Duke of Sussex did receive birthday wishes from his estranged family members on September 15, with Charles’ office writing on the royal family’s X account, “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”

John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty images

However, the king hasn’t seen his youngest son in person since February, when Harry made a very brief visit to the United Kingdom after Charles’ cancer diagnosis was announced. The Spare author returned to the U.K. to attend the 2024 WellChild Awards ceremony on September 30, but a source told People that Harry had “no plans” to see his father or brother during the visit.

Additionally, Camilla, 77, reportedly “did not encourage” a reunion between Harry and his father, as she did not want to put any more “unnecessary stress” on Charles amid his cancer battle, a source told Daily Beast.

“She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy,” the insider said. “The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry.”

Despite his rift with Charles and William, 42, Grant believes that Harry may try to work his way back into the royal fold soon enough.

“Harry is attached to L.A. because it’s a different way of life and Americans have a real fondness for Brits,” he said. “But home is where the heart is, and I think he will slowly make a return to the U.K. to work, possibly stay and hopefully rebuild things with his family.”

Celebrity Crossword 51 Crosswords Play now

A source exclusively told In Touch in August that Harry and Meghan were “considering returning to England.”

“They want to come home,” the insider said, later adding, “But Harry and Meghan are definitely going to have to apologize. This rift won’t heal overnight. And at this point, they need the royals more than the royals need them.”