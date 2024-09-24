Prince Harry attended New York Climate Week on Monday, September 23, solo, without his wife Meghan Markle, and appeared “more relaxed,” according to a body language expert.

“We have two very distinct versions of Harry,” Darren Stanton, a body language expert said on behalf of Betfair Bingo. “When he’s on his own, he loves to attend events. In these situations, he always comes across as very relaxed and calm. It’s easy to see when he is not calm or relaxed, as his face goes bright red, and his cheeks flush.”

Darren explained that Harry was “actively listening” to his fellow peers during the event and “leaned towards” other speakers, which suggested “unconscious extra effort” to listen and learn.

“Leaning towards someone or in their direction shows active listening. This is when we are really making an extra effort to listen and learn, Harry does this a lot,” Darren detailed. “When he’s on his own, Harry generally looks more relaxed. His smiles are very genuine and authentic.”

The expert said that when Harry, 40, is accompanied by Meghan, 43, he’s “never truly relaxed” as he “feels more protective” over his wife.

“He’s always on guard. He’s never truly relaxed and we don’t tend to see this level of calm,” he explained. “On his own, he only has to think about himself. He loves people and loves connecting. We also see the crows feet on his face when he smiles, which shows authenticity of emotion.”

Harry attended the event, which spanned from September 22 to September 29, to “advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives” along with “furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organization he co-founded with his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex,” a spokesperson told People in August.

Harry and Meghan founded The Archewell Foundation in 2020 shortly after moving to California after stepping down as senior working members of the British Royal Family. Their mission statement said the charity was an “impact-driven global nonprofit that puts compassion into action,” with the “simple but profound mission” being “show up, do good.”

In May, the Archewell Foundation was ordered to stop spending or raising money after being found “delinquent” by the California Attorney General. The couple let their registration fees lapse and failed to submit its annual report, according to a letter from A.G. Rob Bonta, obtained by Page Six.

In Touch later reported that the Archewell Foundation did file the paperwork on time, however a physical check for registration fees was sent but not received. The organization learned of the issue after the delinquency notice was published and had since mailed a new check.

Things only continued to be rocky for the Sussexes lately after their chief of staff, Josh Kettler, abruptly quit in August after only three months on the job. Since 2018, the latest departure brings the total number of staffers who have left their positions to 18.

“People are saying they’re the bosses from hell,” a source exclusively told In Touch on August 22, noting that the latest upheaval, along with issues with their business ventures, “have gotten so bad that they’re considering returning to England. They want to come home.”

The Spare author is also in the middle of a battle with the British government over security for his family when he visits home. “The simplest way to get the protection he wants is to become a working member of the royal family again,” said the insider.