Prince Harry and wife Meghan’s spanking-new chief of staff has quit after only three months on the job — and sources say his departure is just the tip of the iceberg of people wishing they can escape their bosses from hell!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex hired public relations pro Josh Kettler in May shortly before a three-day trip to Nigeria, where the self-described “experienced executive accelerator, organizer, and confidant” squired them around to meet with government officials. Kettler also shepherded Harry, 39, around London in May, when the prince commemorated the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games, a sporting competition he founded for injured and ailing military service members.

But sources exclusively tell In Touch the sudden, shocking departure of the Santa Barbara–based publicity wizard has alarmed other staffers — many of whom also yearn to run for the hills!

“What may be most telling is that the entire time I worked there, I don’t think I heard a single current or former employee on their staff say they would take the job again if given the chance,” blasts a bitter insider.

Sources say Kettler was hired “on a trial basis” to “guide Prince Harry through his next phase,” but that the next phase will have to proceed without the PR guru’s expertise.

“The decision to part ways was mutual, with both sides agreeing it wasn’t the right fit,” tattles a tipster. But the timing is curious, since spies say Kettler was scheduled to escort Harry and Meghan, 43, last month to the Colombian cities of Bogotá, Cartagena and Cali.

“These aren’t employees they had just found off the streets,” spills an insider. “Many of them are people who had previously excelled working for demanding bosses in high-performance companies and environments.”