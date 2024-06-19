Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were warned to stop “making money off” their Royal associations if they ever want to return to the family.

“Members from the Royal Family have told Harry, if he wants a relationship with the rest of the family, then first and foremost, he has got to stop talking about them,” royal correspondent Russell Myers told Sky News Australia on Wednesday, June 19.

After leaving their roles as working royals in 2020, Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, have become financially independent of the monarchy, but have used their close royal connection to make money in the form of tell-all interviews, documentaries to Harry’s bombshell January 2023 memoir, Spare.

“They can’t go about making money off their associations with the Royal Family,” the correspondent continued. “They’re going to [have to] sort of realize, if they’re going to have a relationship with the rest of the royal family, they can’t go about trashing them.”

Russell said the Royal firm was “united without” Harry and Meghan but added, “And if they do want a relationship, going forward, they need to take the steam out of their relationship and out of the things they say sometimes.”

Getty Images

The news follows Harry and Meghan’s absence at the annual Trooping of the Colour, which marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign. While Kate Middleton made her first public appearance following her shocking cancer diagnosis at the event, Harry and Meghan’s invitation was reportedly shut down in fear they would “cast a dark shadow over everything.”

“There was a brief discussion among the senior royals about inviting Harry and Meghan to Trooping the Colour,” Royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror on June 17. “But the idea was quickly dismissed.”

Harry and Meghan haven’t attended the Trooping the Colour since 2019, one year before stepping down as senior royals. Due to ongoing tension with his family, Harry has stayed away from royal engagements and Buckingham Palace in recent years. In June 2020, he and the Suits actress relocated to her home state of California.

Harry last saw his father, King Charles, in February, one day after it was revealed the monarch had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer after having surgery for an enlarged prostate. The pair are reportedly “closer than ever” following his health diagnosis.

“He very much wants to support his father,” a source told The Times of the duo’s dynamic on June 10. “That isn’t something new, but of course, with everything the King is going through with his treatment, he will continue to support him as much as he can.”

Charles, 75, has his own “regrets” about how he handled the situation with his son, specifically how he’s handled his relationships with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.

​​“The King has seen Archie in person only a handful of times and Princess Lilibet only once,” royal commentator Michael Cole told MailOnline in an interview published on Tuesday, June 11. “The Sussexes did not take the opportunity to have Lilibet christened at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on their last visit when there was an opportunity and it could have been quite easily arranged.”

Charles felt a “lack of closeness with his California grandchildren acutely,” adding, the two “innocent young children” were growing up without any “real contact” with the royal family.

Reps for Harry and Meghan have not responded to In Touch’s request for comment as of publication.