Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Doing 1st Interview Since 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly have a lot to talk about. The couple has filmed their first interview since 2021 and sat down with Jane Pauley for a segment on CBS Sunday Morning.

“The Duke and Duchess sat down with CBS Sunday Morning host Jane Pauley last week for an exclusive interview to introduce a program aimed at supporting parents whose children have been impacted by online harm,” a representative for CBS told Page Six, the first to report the news. “Jane also spoke with parents participating in the pilot program who described how it has helped their healing process.”

The official X account for CBS Sunday morning also announced the news on the same day.

Harry, 39, and Meghan 42, will discuss their latest initiative that focuses on children and social media. The pair will specifically focus on parents who had lost their children to suicide due to online bullying. Meghan and Harry have been open about dealing with the vitriol from the public for several years, and criticism from internet users has been something they’ve worried about with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

In 2021, Harry and Meghan revealed several bombshells that rocked the royal family during another CBS interview, including implications of racism when Meghan revealed there had been “several conversations” regarding the color of their son, Archie’s, skin.

“We have in tandem the conversation of ‘he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan said when asked if she believed that their son wouldn’t be given a royal title due to race.

However, the mom of two stayed tight-lipped on who exactly had the conversation about skin color and said that she felt like it would be “very damaging to them.” She clarified that the discussion about her child’s skin color was relayed to her by Harry and that they “were conversations that family had with him.”

When Meghan was asked if unidentified members of the royal family were “concerned if [Archie] were too brown,” she continued with her explanation.

Andrew Esiebo / Getty Images

“I wasn’t able to follow up with why, but that — if that’s the assumption you’re making, I think that feels like a pretty safe one, which was really hard to understand, right?” the Duchess of Sussex said. “Especially when the Commonwealth is a huge part of the monarchy, and I lived in Canada, which is a Commonwealth country, for seven years. But it wasn’t until Harry and I were together that we started to travel through the Commonwealth, I would say 60 percent, 70 percent of which is people of color, right? And growing up as a woman of color, as a little girl of color, I know how important representation is. I know how you want to see someone who looks like you in certain positions.”

The 2021 interview also touched on how Meghan once described the constant media attention as “almost unsurvivable.” The Suits alum explained that she began having suicidal thoughts, but when she asked for help, she claimed that she was told she wasn’t allowed to receive any.

“I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help,” Meghan confessed. “I said that, ‘I’ve never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere’. And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution.”