Their arrival in Bogotá, Colombia, on August 15, for a four-day visit marked Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s second “quasi royal” tour this year. But the trip began with a hitch: Just days before, their chief of staff, Josh Kettler, abruptly quit after just three months on the job. “They’ve indicated that the decision for Josh to leave was mutual because they weren’t a good fit,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. But that seems to be a recurring problem: “At least 18 staffers have left since 2018.”

It’s definitely not a good look for the Sussexes. “People are saying they’re the bosses from hell,” says the source, noting that the latest upheaval, along with issues with their business ventures and Harry’s visa, “have gotten so bad that they’re considering returning to England. They want to come home.”

The years since “Megxit” have been undeniably rocky. Harry, 39, and Meghan, 43, have weathered a string of disappointments related to their Hollywood deals with Spotify and Netflix, as well as a probe into their Archewell Foundation. As the source points out: “They’re clearly not as welcome in the U.S. as they were back in 2020.”

Constant Setbacks

Former President Donald Trump has even vowed that if he’s reelected in November, he’ll “take appropriate action” and possibly deport Harry if it’s proved the prince lied on his visa application. Applicants are expected to disclose past drug use, and in his memoir, Spare, Harry admitted to drug use. (It’s unclear if he disclosed it when he entered the U.S., and his documentation is currently under confidential review by a federal judge.) “It would obviously be better if they chose to leave,” says the source, “rather than being kicked out.”

Harry has also fought a losing battle with the British government over security for his family when he visits home. “The simplest way to get the protection he wants is to become a working member of the royal family again,” says the source.

Doing so would facilitate a return to the kind of work he loves most. After their trip to Nigeria in May, Harry said he and Meghan “look forward to traveling more” because “it is hugely important for us to meet directly with people … to bring about solutions, support and positive change.” Those kinds of engagements are how the royal family “really shines,” says the source. “It’s what Harry was raised to do.”

And with King Charles and Kate Middleton both battling cancer, the Firm could use the help. “Charles and William may be open to reconciliation, if for no other reason than to have two more people for official duties, especially in places no one else wants to go,” says the source. “But Harry and Meghan are definitely going to have to apologize. This rift won’t heal overnight. And at this point, they need the royals more than the royals need them.”