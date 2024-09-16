Cha-ching! Prince Harry reportedly has millions of reasons to celebrate turning 40, as he is due to receive a $10 million inheritance from the royal family.

Harry’s great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, set aside money in a trust fund for her great-grandchildren in 1994, The Telegraph reported on September 7. The Queen mother, who was the late Queen Elizabeth II’s mom, died at the age of 101 in 2002, leaving behind a $90 million trust.

The Duke of Sussex turned 40 on Sunday, September 15. He was reportedly given a larger sum in the trust than his brother, Prince William, who is first in line to the British throne upon the death of the siblings’ father, King Charles III.

“It was a way in which the Queen Mother could set aside money for when her great-grandchildren were older and a way of passing a slice of her estate down in a tax-efficient way,” a former Palace aide told The Times. “It was a way in which some of her estate could be ring-fenced for them.”

Ken Goff/Getty Images

Harry and William, 42, received substantial inheritances from their late mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a Paris, France, car crash in August 1997. While she left behind an estate worth nearly $28 million, almost $10.5 million went to taxes. The remaining amount was split between her sons and given to them upon their 30th birthdays.

The duke acknowledged that the money he received from his mother’s inheritance was what aided he and wife Meghan Markle in stepping down as senior working members of the royal family in 2020 and moving to California to start a new life.

“I have what my mum left me and without that we wouldn’t have been able to do this,” Harry said during a March 2021 interview on CBS.

The couple purchased a $14.65 million mansion in Montecito, California, in the summer of 2020 after moving to the U.S. They had previously been staying at friend and movie mogul Tyler Perry‘s estate in Beverly Hills.

Getty Images

Meghan, 43, told The Cut in August 2022 that they were initially nervous about the purchase.

“We didn’t have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible,” she said. “It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping — it’s like, ‘I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford. That doesn’t feel good.'”

The couple didn’t have money worries for long. Harry and Meghan signed a reported $100 million multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020. It was followed by a multi-year podcast deal with Spotify in December 2020 that was worth a reported $20 million.

The Spotify deal saw the couple release a 2020 holiday podcast episode. Meghan dropped her 12 episode “Archetypes” podcast two years after the pair initially inked their deal.

Spotify parted ways with Harry and Meghan in June 2023 for a reported lack of output.

Popular podcast host and Spotify’s head of podcast innovation and monetization Bill Simmons went off in a rant about the couple after they were reportedly dropped by the audio company, calling them “grifters.”

“I wish I had been involved in the ‘Meghan and Harry leave Spotify’ negotiation,” Bill, 54, said during his eponymous podcast on June 15, 2023.

He added, “‘The f–king Grifters.’ That’s the podcast we should have launched with them. I have got to get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories … F–k them. The grifters.”