Prince Harry and Prince William are likely set to reunite at a funeral for their late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, amid their ongoing feud.

After Robert died at the age of 82 on July 29, it’s expected that both Harry, 39, and William, 42, will be present at his funeral.

Robert was married to Princess Diana’s sister Jane Fellowes (née Spencer), and he also served as the late Queen Elizabeth’s private secretary from 1990 to 1999. Jane, 67, has a close relationship with her nephews and she even gave a reading at Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018.

“The death will be a huge blow to the Spencer family. In normal times it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support Jane. Of course he would want to be there,” a former friend of Harry’s told the Daily Beast. “It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan. But these are not normal times and it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama. It will be very sad for him if he can’t make it.”

However, representatives for Harry have not confirmed what his plans are regarding Robert’s funeral.

Harry and William have been estranged since 2018 following the younger brother’s marriage to Meghan, 43. He detailed several of his conflicts with William in his 2023 memoir Spare, which included a physical altercation over Meghan.

In light of their issues, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their positions as senior working royals in January 2020 and they relocated to the United States.

“William and Harry aren’t even close to a truce,” an insider exclusively told In Touch in June. “William hasn’t forgiven Harry for what he said in his book.”

After noting that Harry has “put on a stoic face” amid his family’s drama, the source said, “But it eats away at him that he’s being treated like a pariah when all he tried to do was protect his family.”

Meanwhile, the insider added that Meghan has pointed out that the way the royal family treats Harry is why she wanted to step away. “She reminds him how unhappy he was in the U.K. and how they have so much to be grateful for now,” the source continued. “She doesn’t spend a lot of time looking backward. She’s focused on the present and thinks he should be too.”

More recently, The King author Christopher Andersen claimed that William had no plans to work through his issues with Harry despite Princess Kate Middleton and King Charles III’s cancer battles. Charles, 75, announced his diagnosis in February, while Kate, 42, also revealed her health battle in March.

“I have been saying this for months now – William pulled up the drawbridge and is not about to let it down for Harry anytime soon,” Christopher, 75, told Fox News in a statement on July 23. “William not only expects loyalty from his brother on a very personal level, but he commands respect as the heir to the throne.”