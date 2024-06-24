Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Biggest Scandals: Stepping Away From the Palace, Royal Rifts and More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made headlines ever since they began dating in 2016 — not only was the Duchess of Sussex an actress, but she was also previously married to film producer Trevor Engelson before they divorced in 2014.

Things only intensified for the couple after Harry and Meghan wed on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. As the public scrutiny continued, the two decided in January 2020 that they would “step back as ‘senior’ members” of the British royal family and split their time between the United Kingdom and America.

In Touch takes a look back at all of the royal scandals involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.