Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Rare PDA in Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a rare PDA-filled moment while on a trip to Colombia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were applauded for revealing their “true, authentic selves” after hitting the dance floor for some salsa dancing and ending their routine with a sultry kiss, according to The Mirror.

“They have finally let their guard down and are just being themselves. It’s no secret the Duke and Duchess both love music, especially hip-hop, salsa and dancing,” a source told the outlet on Monday, August 19. “So to get to do this on their Colombia tour was a dream come true. They danced like they did not care who was watching, and that was so endearing.”

The insider continued, “It could be the making of them as it showed a stripped back, normal side to them — and people can relate.”

Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 43, arrived in Colombia on August 15 as part of a four-day trip ahead of the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, set to take place in Colombia this November. During their tour, the couple visited a local charter school as part of The Archewell Foundation’s ongoing mission, which is to explore the digital world’s impact on young people.

Colombia also has a special tie to the former royal couple as it is the only Latin American country to participate in the Invictus Games, an event founded by the Spare author.

Getty

Weeks earlier, the couple, who married in 2018, sat down with CBS Sunday Morning on August 4 for their first interview since 2021. During the conversation, the pair discussed their latest initiative, which centers on social media and children, specifically focusing on parents who had lost their children to suicide. The Suits actress got candid about dealing with online criticism and opened up about having thoughts of self harm in 2021.

“When you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it,” the California native explained. “I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed.”

She also added, “If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone or encourage someone in their life to really, genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good so everything is OK, then that’s worth it. I’ll take a hit for that.”

Meghan admitted in a 2021 interview that she experienced “suicidal thoughts” after facing backlash when she went public with her relationship with Harry in 2016. The pair later stepped down as senior royals and Harry made the decision to move his family away from the U.K. in 2020 after watching his wife struggle for years.

“You made a decision that saved, certainly saved my life, and saved all of us,” Meghan told her husband during the 2021 CBS interview. She also alleged that the royal family declined to get her help for her mental health when she requested it.

“I went to the institution. And I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help,” Meghan continued. “I said, ‘I never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere.’ I was told that I couldn’t. That it wouldn’t be good for the institution.” She said she then took her issues to human resources and recalled, “I remember this conversation like it was yesterday, because they said, ‘My heart goes out to you because I see how bad it is. But there’s nothing we can do to protect you because you’re not a paid employee of the institution.’”